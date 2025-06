什麼是ZENKOKU (CDB)

We are building ZENKOKU ($CDB) — a utility-focused token project on Solana that integrates blockchain with Japan’s national-scale corporate data and financial infrastructure. Our goal is to provide real-world utility to a Web3 token, allowing it to be used for: 1.Press release payments by businesses 2.B2B settlements via on-chain corporate identity verification 3.Governance voting for ecosystem development 4.A Solana-native fundraising platform for Japanese startups ZENKOKU leverages a database of over 2400+ verified companies across Japan and aims to make Web3 accessible to traditional enterprises. All $CDB transactions will be recorded on Solana, bringing transparency and accountability. Additionally, we are developing a token burn and reward mechanism that redistributes value to long-term holders and incentivizes real business use. Our mission is to bridge Japan’s traditional corporate world and the decentralized economy through practical blockchain applications, starting with $CDB as a gateway.

ZENKOKU (CDB) 資源 白皮書 官網

ZENKOKU(CDB)代幣經濟

了解 ZENKOKU(CDB)的代幣經濟,有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制,代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 CDB 代幣的完整經濟學!