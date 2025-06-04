ZENEX 價格 (ZNX)
今天 ZENEX (ZNX) 的實時價格爲 0.44229 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。ZNX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
ZENEX 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- ZENEX 當天價格變化爲 +0.04%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ZNX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ZNX 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，ZENEX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00018415。
在過去30天內，ZENEX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0932252669。
在過去60天內，ZENEX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +6.1644289052。
在過去90天內，ZENEX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00018415
|+0.04%
|30天
|$ +0.0932252669
|+21.08%
|60天
|$ +6.1644289052
|+1,393.75%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
ZENEX 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.17%
+0.04%
+3.55%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Zenex is a new generation token used to top-up the balances of user’s accounts on gaming, gambling and payment platforms.The functionality of the token allows to solve the problems of online services in terms of accepting payments. Besides the features for technical use in payment scenarios, the token has additional value for the gaming and gambling industry as a marketing tool to attract new users. The Zenex token was created based on the infrastructure of the licensed European financial service bitexpro.eu and is already being used as a payment medium on a number of platforms today. The project is being developed by an international team of more than 100 people, including specialists from Estonia, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Spain, Germany, Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Egypt and the UAE. The fundamentality of the ZENEX token lies in the variety of usage scenarios — the token supports liquidity within the Bitexpro.eu payment system (the token issuer), which allows businesses to accept payments in 300+ currencies (fiat and crypto). In addition to the payment functionality, international loyalty programs are formed on the basis of ZENEX token, providing traffic for gaming platforms through a number of mechanics.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 ZNX 兌換 VND
₫11,638.86135
|1 ZNX 兌換 AUD
A$0.6811266
|1 ZNX 兌換 GBP
￡0.3228717
|1 ZNX 兌換 EUR
€0.3847923
|1 ZNX 兌換 USD
$0.44229
|1 ZNX 兌換 MYR
RM1.8753096
|1 ZNX 兌換 TRY
₺17.3068077
|1 ZNX 兌換 JPY
¥63.645531
|1 ZNX 兌換 RUB
₽34.9276413
|1 ZNX 兌換 INR
₹37.904253
|1 ZNX 兌換 IDR
Rp7,250.6545776
|1 ZNX 兌換 KRW
₩609.2146689
|1 ZNX 兌換 PHP
₱24.635553
|1 ZNX 兌換 EGP
￡E.21.9641214
|1 ZNX 兌換 BRL
R$2.4900927
|1 ZNX 兌換 CAD
C$0.6059373
|1 ZNX 兌換 BDT
৳54.0655296
|1 ZNX 兌換 NGN
₦699.8221983
|1 ZNX 兌換 UAH
₴18.3771495
|1 ZNX 兌換 VES
Bs42.45984
|1 ZNX 兌換 PKR
Rs124.4117541
|1 ZNX 兌換 KZT
₸226.5807441
|1 ZNX 兌換 THB
฿14.4363456
|1 ZNX 兌換 TWD
NT$13.2687
|1 ZNX 兌換 AED
د.إ1.6232043
|1 ZNX 兌換 CHF
Fr0.3626778
|1 ZNX 兌換 HKD
HK$3.4675536
|1 ZNX 兌換 MAD
.د.م4.0646451
|1 ZNX 兌換 MXN
$8.5052367