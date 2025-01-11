Zegent AI 價格 (ZGEN)
今天 Zegent AI (ZGEN) 的實時價格爲 0.00112178 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 927.69K USD。ZGEN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Zegent AI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 69.76K USD
- Zegent AI 當天價格變化爲 -21.04%
- 其循環供應量爲 827.02M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ZGEN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ZGEN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Zegent AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000299053478493246。
在過去30天內，Zegent AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0006104207。
在過去60天內，Zegent AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0016681155。
在過去90天內，Zegent AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0002321585748550463。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000299053478493246
|-21.04%
|30天
|$ -0.0006104207
|-54.41%
|60天
|$ +0.0016681155
|+148.70%
|90天
|$ +0.0002321585748550463
|+26.10%
Zegent AI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.55%
-21.04%
-55.65%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Experience AI Agents in your browser Zegent is an innovative AI-powered platform designed to enhance and simplify the Web3 experience. The project revolves around a suite of intelligent AI agents that are integrated directly into users' browsers via a Chrome extension. These agents provide real-time assistance and insights across various aspects of the Web3 ecosystem: Etherscan Agent: Analyzes on-chain data and transactions, making it easier for users to understand and interpret blockchain activity. 2. Trading Agent: Offers real-time market insights and trading suggestions, helping users make more informed investment decisions. Twitter Agent: Analyzes Twitter data and sentiment related to crypto projects and influencers, keeping users ahead of market trends and potential risks. The core mission of Zegent is to empower users with AI-driven efficiency tools, making Web3 navigation more accessible and informed. By combining on-chain analysis, market insights, and social media sentiment in one platform, Zegent aims to provide a comprehensive toolkit for anyone engaging with the Web3 space. The project also includes its own token, ZGEN, which is integrated into the ecosystem for various utilities including access to premium features, staking rewards, and governance. In essence, Zegent is about bridging the complexity gap in Web3, using advanced AI to provide users with the insights and tools they need to navigate this space more effectively and confidently.
|1 ZGEN 兌換 AUD
A$0.0018172836
|1 ZGEN 兌換 GBP
￡0.0009086418
|1 ZGEN 兌換 EUR
€0.0010881266
|1 ZGEN 兌換 USD
$0.00112178
|1 ZGEN 兌換 MYR
RM0.0050367922
