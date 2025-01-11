Zebi 價格 (ZCO)
今天 Zebi (ZCO) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 98.62K USD。ZCO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Zebi 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 7.89 USD
- Zebi 當天價格變化爲 +0.08%
- 其循環供應量爲 500.00M USD
今天內，Zebi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Zebi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Zebi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Zebi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.08%
|30天
|$ 0
|+11.65%
|60天
|$ 0
|+85.06%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Zebi 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
+0.08%
-5.99%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Zebi is a young and innovative organization founded, mentored and managed by Oxford, MIT, Stanford, and IIT veterans and thought leaders from Silicon Valley with experience in Google, Uber, Amazon, Microsoft, and Oracle. Zebi specializes in providing Blockchain based offerings to governments and enterprises to leverage and protect their high value and sensitive data. India’s big data generation is increasing exponentially and is expected to reach 3 Zebibytes per year (Zebibyte = 1024^7 bytes) by 2020, driven by continued growth of internet usage, social networks, proliferation of smartphones, as well as the digital initiatives and structural reforms undertaken by the government. At the same time, incidents of data crimes such as data hacks, data leaks, data tampering, identity thefts are on the rise, which are costing Indian organizations and consumers more than $30 billion annually. Zebi specializes in providing blockchain based solutions to governments and enterprises to leverage and protect their high value and sensitive data. Zebi is one of the few enterprise grade product companies based in India offering best of the expertise of Silicon Valley at Indian prices Recognizing the need and opportunity to enable with technology the enforcement of data protection regulations, Zebi has created a Blockchain driven, unique and holistic solution to make high value and sensitive data readily available for legitimate use. Zebi safeguards data against hacking and tampering, while obtaining consent from individuals. The solution comprises of Zebi Chain™ to provide immutability to critical records, coupled with a central hub called Zebi Data Gateway which enables secure and instant data exchange through Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) APIs. Zebi’s innovative, proprietary solution set is one of the first in industry and is patent pending.
