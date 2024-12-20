Zclassic 價格 (ZCL)
今天 Zclassic (ZCL) 的實時價格爲 0.062551 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 579.29K USD。ZCL 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Zclassic 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 135.45 USD
- Zclassic 當天價格變化爲 +13.04%
- 其循環供應量爲 9.29M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ZCL兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ZCL 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Zclassic 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00721668。
在過去30天內，Zclassic 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0224883980。
在過去60天內，Zclassic 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0178395264。
在過去90天內，Zclassic 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.01804870410292641。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00721668
|+13.04%
|30天
|$ +0.0224883980
|+35.95%
|60天
|$ +0.0178395264
|+28.52%
|90天
|$ +0.01804870410292641
|+40.56%
Zclassic 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.73%
+13.04%
+14.46%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Zclassic is a fork of Zcash founded by Rhett Creighton but with the 20% founders’ reward and slow start removed. Miners are simply earning their fair reward, we believe they deserve it, and the coin development can be supported by the community. ZCL also differs from ZEC by removing the slow start (source), we are not trying to deliberately engineer scarcity: The Market decides the price. We are using the same parameters which were produced in the now famous secure "trusted setup meeting" (source) where Peter Todd participated, and he confirmed to us (source) they are safe to use. If just one of the participants kept their key secret and destroyed it, the whole system is secure. Zcash is a cryptocurrency run by the Zero Coin Inc. In order to fund their operations, a 20% mining “Founder’s Reward” is included. Every block, in order to maintain consensus, miners running the Zcash code send 20% of their newly mined rewards to an address controlled by the Zero Coin Inc. Because the Zcash source code is open source, Zclassic simply removes the 20% Founder’s Reward. This gives people the option to mine a blockchain using the same technology of Zcash, but without paying the 20% Founder’s Reward. The mission of Zclassic is to stay as similar to Zcash from a technology perspective, but to never take any pre-mine, founder’s-reward or any other kind of fee that goes to a small group of individuals with special permissions whether elected, appointed, or otherwise.
