ZapExchange 價格 (ZAPEX)
今天 ZapExchange (ZAPEX) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。ZAPEX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
ZapExchange 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 49.11 USD
- ZapExchange 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ZAPEX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ZAPEX 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，ZapExchange 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，ZapExchange 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，ZapExchange 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，ZapExchange 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-18.48%
|60天
|$ 0
|+3.73%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
ZapExchange 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
+8.69%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
ZapEx tokens are not just a cryptocurrency; they're your voice and reward system in the ZapEx universe. Participate in crucial DAO votes, steer the direction of protocol changes, and reap rewards for your referrals and trading activity. Dive into hassle-free trading, be it swapping BTC for ETH, ETH for BNB, or ETH for AVAX, all while enhancing your influence and benefits within the ZapEx ecosystem. ZapEx is more than an advanced, hybrid CEX and DEX aggregator. We're the first to offer a Telegram bot for trading, access to over 100+ blockchains and networks, and the rare feature of Limit Orders. Our focus on small-cap coins in cross-chain trades sets us apart, and our room for growth is immense compared to larger competitors. Unparalleled Access: Over 100+ blockchains and networks. Unique Features: Limit Orders and a dedicated Telegram bot. Growth Potential: We're just getting started, and the sky's the limit. Specialized Trading: Focusing on small-cap coins for cross-chain trades. By aggregating multiple exchanges, both centralized and decentralized, ZapEx ensures you're getting the best rates possible. Our unique feature of Limit Orders also means you can set the price points that work for you. Security is non-negotiable at ZapEx. We've undergone rigorous security audits and continuously update our protocols with each major platform update. Our decentralized, non-custodial nature means you have full control over your assets at all times. ZapEx operates on a minimal fee structure, designed to be competitive and user-friendly. We're transparent about our fees, so you're never caught off guard. It's simple - connect your wallet, select your tokens, set your limits (if you're using Limit Orders), and execute your trade. Our platform and Telegram bot are designed for ease of use, ensuring a smooth trading experience.
