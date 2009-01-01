ZAPCAT（ZAPCAT）資訊

Zapcat is a meme project centered around "a cat that zaps" and uses content creation, social networking and focuses on building a brand that will grow over time. The core of the project is a simple meme that has become viral and will only continue to spread. Memes and meme tokens are highly entertaining vessels that are increasingly becoming a part of every society and Zapcat's goal is to bring light-hearted fun to the world.