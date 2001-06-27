ZambesiGold 價格 (ZGD)
今天 ZambesiGold (ZGD) 的實時價格爲 0.125853 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 5.26M USD。ZGD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
ZambesiGold 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 788.29 USD
- ZambesiGold 當天價格變化爲 -1.55%
- 其循環供應量爲 41.90M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ZGD兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ZGD 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，ZambesiGold 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0019936070063436。
在過去30天內，ZambesiGold 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0424259398。
在過去60天內，ZambesiGold 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0496599073。
在過去90天內，ZambesiGold 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0100734301902524。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0019936070063436
|-1.55%
|30天
|$ -0.0424259398
|-33.71%
|60天
|$ -0.0496599073
|-39.45%
|90天
|$ -0.0100734301902524
|-7.41%
ZambesiGold 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.10%
-1.55%
-3.35%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets. This thriving business is backed by real gold, real people and real mining operations combined with real value. The team is headed by the CEO, Koos Van Straaten, arguably the best turn around mining specialist in Africa with 40 years of personal mining experience supported by an extremely competent team of mining experts. Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token's value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase. The Zambesi Token, just like real gold is perfectly divisible, with historic and inherent value projected for the future. Similar to gold, the immutability of blockchain and the implementation of smart contracts ensure your ownership securely and transparently. The Zambesi Gold standard is a monetary system backed by the value of physical gold.
|1 ZGD 兌換 AUD
A$0.20010627
|1 ZGD 兌換 GBP
￡0.09942387
|1 ZGD 兌換 EUR
€0.12081888
|1 ZGD 兌換 USD
$0.125853
|1 ZGD 兌換 MYR
RM0.5663385
|1 ZGD 兌換 TRY
₺4.41618177
|1 ZGD 兌換 JPY
¥19.7966769
|1 ZGD 兌換 RUB
₽12.96034194
|1 ZGD 兌換 INR
₹10.70883177
|1 ZGD 兌換 IDR
Rp2,063.16360432
|1 ZGD 兌換 PHP
₱7.43161965
|1 ZGD 兌換 EGP
￡E.6.4059177
|1 ZGD 兌換 BRL
R$0.77651301
|1 ZGD 兌換 CAD
C$0.17996979
|1 ZGD 兌換 BDT
৳15.04069203
|1 ZGD 兌換 NGN
₦195.42327987
|1 ZGD 兌換 UAH
₴5.28330894
|1 ZGD 兌換 VES
Bs6.29265
|1 ZGD 兌換 PKR
Rs35.02614843
|1 ZGD 兌換 KZT
₸66.02877645
|1 ZGD 兌換 THB
฿4.34822115
|1 ZGD 兌換 TWD
NT$4.10784192
|1 ZGD 兌換 CHF
Fr0.11200917
|1 ZGD 兌換 HKD
HK$0.97787781
|1 ZGD 兌換 MAD
.د.م1.26230559