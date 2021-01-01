Yummy（YUMMY）代幣經濟學
Yummy（YUMMY）資訊
A unique token ecosystem that combines contract tax tokenomics with staking funds, a single token staking platform with includes stable asset staking (upcoming), and educational content to add value to all holders
Unlike other tax/reflect tokens, Yummy's ecosystem is not solely powered by token volume or price. It has a $1.3M Growth Fund that generates $2,000-$3,000 a day through staking yields that is utilized to buyback (creating daily buying pressure) and burn Yummy tokens (reducing supply)
To provide the opportunity for investors to earn passive income, Yummy has launched it's very own staking platform. The platform has a wide variety of single staking pools, vaults, partner pools, charity pools and several other options. Also the opportunity to stake stable assets.
YummyDog NFT's launched late 2021 to provide additional APR boosts for users staking on the platform.
Yummy has launched a stable coin known as the Yummy Dollar (YUSD) that will further fuel the Staking Ecosystem, increase daily Yummy buying pressure from the growth fund yield and gives investors a high APR stable asset staking option.
Since the inception of Yummy V2 contract the team bought back and burned approximately $4,000 a day in tokens. More than $605,000 (60B tokens) have been burned this way as well as a Mega-Burn of $1.5M (150B) of unclaimed tokens.
Over 58% of Yummy circulation has been burned since inception and supply will continue to be reduced weekly through strategic buy backs.
The entire team (including the CEO) are extremely active on Telegram and always around to answer questions.
Yummy（YUMMY）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Yummy（YUMMY）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Yummy（YUMMY）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Yummy（YUMMY）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 YUMMY 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
YUMMY 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 YUMMY 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 YUMMY 代幣的實時價格吧！
