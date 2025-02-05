Yummy 價格 (YUMMY)
今天 Yummy (YUMMY) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。YUMMY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Yummy 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 10.90K USD
- Yummy 當天價格變化爲 +31.30%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 YUMMY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 YUMMY 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Yummy 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Yummy 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Yummy 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Yummy 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+31.30%
|30天
|$ 0
|-15.37%
|60天
|$ 0
|-16.79%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Yummy 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.38%
+31.30%
+11.91%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
A unique token ecosystem that combines contract tax tokenomics with staking funds, a single token staking platform with includes stable asset staking (upcoming), and educational content to add value to all holders Unlike other tax/reflect tokens, Yummy's ecosystem is not solely powered by token volume or price. It has a $1.3M Growth Fund that generates $2,000-$3,000 a day through staking yields that is utilized to buyback (creating daily buying pressure) and burn Yummy tokens (reducing supply) To provide the opportunity for investors to earn passive income, Yummy has launched it's very own staking platform. The platform has a wide variety of single staking pools, vaults, partner pools, charity pools and several other options. Also the opportunity to stake stable assets. YummyDog NFT's launched late 2021 to provide additional APR boosts for users staking on the platform. Yummy has launched a stable coin known as the Yummy Dollar (YUSD) that will further fuel the Staking Ecosystem, increase daily Yummy buying pressure from the growth fund yield and gives investors a high APR stable asset staking option. Since the inception of Yummy V2 contract the team bought back and burned approximately $4,000 a day in tokens. More than $605,000 (60B tokens) have been burned this way as well as a Mega-Burn of $1.5M (150B) of unclaimed tokens. Over 58% of Yummy circulation has been burned since inception and supply will continue to be reduced weekly through strategic buy backs. The entire team (including the CEO) are extremely active on Telegram and always around to answer questions.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 YUMMY 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 YUMMY 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 YUMMY 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 YUMMY 兌換 USD
$--
|1 YUMMY 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 YUMMY 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 YUMMY 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 YUMMY 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 YUMMY 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 YUMMY 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 YUMMY 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 YUMMY 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 YUMMY 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 YUMMY 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 YUMMY 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 YUMMY 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 YUMMY 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 YUMMY 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 YUMMY 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 YUMMY 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 YUMMY 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 YUMMY 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 YUMMY 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 YUMMY 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 YUMMY 兌換 MAD
.د.م--