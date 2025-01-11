Youcoin 價格 (YOU)
今天 Youcoin (YOU) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 28.02K USD。YOU 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Youcoin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 4.07 USD
- Youcoin 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 YOU兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 YOU 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Youcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Youcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Youcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Youcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-7.23%
|60天
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Youcoin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Youcoin is a decentralized protocol focusing on proof of personhood and reputation within the digital world. Designed to foster trust and authenticity without reliance on centralized entities, Youcoin introduces a revolutionary way to approach identity and reputation. Through this protocol, individuals are empowered to control their identity, build their reputation, and engage in digital interactions with confidence. What makes your project unique? Youcoin aims to reshape the landscape of identity and reputation in the digital world. By decentralizing these aspects, it removes reliance on centralized and often exclusionary systems, such as government-backed identification or credit scores. Its social-based verification fosters a more inclusive and human-centric approach to identity, empowering individuals and communities alike. History of your project. Youcoin development began 6 months ago, with a public announcement and token launch on 3 Aug 2023. What’s next for your project? In Aug 2023, our whitepaper with detailed technical implementation will be released, along with a PoC detailing how our reputation protocol works. Efforts to bring ecosystem partners on board will also begin. What can your token be used for? The YOU token is designed to have governance properties, empowering users by giving them a say over the future of the protocol. After launch, the YOU core contributors will collaborate with the community and ecosystem partners on key decisions and future initiatives for the protocol and token.
