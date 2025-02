什麼是YokaiSwap (YOK)

YokaiSwap is a next generation interoperable, decentralized trading platform and the first to come from the Nervos network. This DEX (Decentralized Exchange) have AMM (Automated Market Maker) protocol integration which would be essential for priced assets to be algorithmically and efficiently swapped for user to smart contract transactions. YokaiSwap also have Yield Farming and Staking so you can earn passive income after trading. Yokai is actually one of the first projects that received financial backing from inNervation, which is a fund created out of the CMB International and Nervos Network partnership.

YokaiSwap (YOK) 資源 官網