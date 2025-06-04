Yieldly 價格 (YLDY)
今天 Yieldly (YLDY) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。YLDY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Yieldly 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 140.26 USD
- Yieldly 當天價格變化爲 +1.01%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 YLDY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 YLDY 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Yieldly 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Yieldly 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Yieldly 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Yieldly 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.01%
|30天
|$ 0
|-0.87%
|60天
|$ 0
|+11.76%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Yieldly 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.49%
+1.01%
-18.72%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Yieldly wants to help people re-conceptualize value and the way it is exchanged. Yieldly believes digital value should be exchanged swiftly, simply, and safely and are working to set the industry standards by which people will transact interact with blockchain technology. The Yieldly DeFi ecosystem is comprised of four foundational pillars built on the Algorand blockchain. First, Yieldly’s purpose-built smart contracts enable developers of ASA tokens (“Algorand Standard Assets” comparable to ERC20 on Ethereum) to easily create staking and rewards systems on top of Algorand. This opens up the Algorand ecosystem for many use cases that are currently booming on other blockchains such as yield farming, NFT distribution, and social rewards systems. Next, Yieldly has built the first no-loss lottery designed to harness Algorand’s rewards system, aggregate rewards, and distribute them to users. Akin to PankcakeSwap and PoolTogether on their respective ecosystems, Yieldly’s no-loss lottery will unlock deep liquidity on Algorand. Third, Yieldly wants to make it easy for anyone to access Algorand and experience the many benefits of DeFi. To that end, Yieldly will release a cross-chain token bridge in June that will allow swapping of ASA YLDY for ERC-20 YLDY. Finally, Yieldly will build out further bridges to expand the pathways for any ASA native token holder. This will drive new users and more liquidity to Algorand. After the smart contracts enable users to build staking and rewards systems and open pathways for more liquidity to flow into the Algorand Network, Yieldly will unite the ecosystem via an automatic market maker (otherwise known as a Decentralized Exchange or DEX). This component has the potential to elevate Algorand to achieve mass adoption as a leading DeFi protocol.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
