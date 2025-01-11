Yesports 價格 (YESP)
今天 Yesports (YESP) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。YESP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Yesports 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 6.37K USD
- Yesports 當天價格變化爲 -2.65%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 YESP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 YESP 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Yesports 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Yesports 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Yesports 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Yesports 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.65%
|30天
|$ 0
|-13.65%
|60天
|$ 0
|-12.60%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Yesports 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.12%
-2.65%
-2.03%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Yesports is disrupting the traditional gaming world and democratizing the industry in its mission to deliver complete, user-friendly experiences and bridge the gap between gaming, fans, and web3. Bringing entertainment and access closer to the user, Yesports is leading the way in creating a more inclusive gaming world leveraging new technology. Backed by leading VCs and built with world-leading technology, Yesports is focused on delivering the most valuable digital products for gamers everywhere. What makes your project unique? Yesports is unique in that we have more esports partnerships than any other platform in the space. This allows us to drop completely unique products in collaboration with our web3 gaming network of more than 50 web3 games. Being able to faciliate web3 experiences such as branded game items, esports leagues, speciality events for esports in web3 is a huge point of difference for Yesports. The platform aslo stands out in its offering of a many different fan engagemetn features from gamer No Loss NFT Prize Games, the first esports leagues in web3, speciality round robin tournaments, branded game items, rare colelctibles and whitelabeled esports metaverses to come. Historyof your project? Yesports was founded in September 2021 when the team through its relationships with big names in the esports space realised that esports teams lacked creative, fun and engaging ways to deliver fan-first experiences. It was through that vision of providing new ways for teams to engage their fans that Yesports was created. The first months of Yesports saw the team establish multiple strong partnerships in esports that cascaded to a huge 11 esports teams with a 30m fan reach across 5 continents. In late 2022 Yesports did its first soft launch of 6 teams multi-tiered fully customiseable memberships that saw the first onboarding of esports fans into the web3 space via Yesports. Through the first quarter of 2023 Yesports has succesf
