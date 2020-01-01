Yellow Umbrella（YU）資訊

YU Token is a digital asset based on blockchain technology, designed to support the economic independence and sustainable growth of small businesses. Traditional payment systems are burdened with high card transaction fees, payment delays, and restrictions imposed by centralized financial institutions. These challenges significantly increase the operational costs for small business owners.

As an alternative payment solution, YU Token leverages blockchain technology to enable fast and transparent transactions. This allows small businesses to conduct direct transactions with customers without the burden of card transaction fees, while consumers can benefit from a more efficient and cost-effective payment experience using YU Token. Additionally, YU Token utilizes decentralized blockchain technology to maximize security and transparency in transactions. Without reliance on traditional financial institutions, transactions are executed automatically through Smart Contracts, enabling the creation of a secure and trustworthy payment ecosystem.

YU Token is built on the Solana blockchain, known for its high processing speed and low transaction fees. These attributes make YU Token a practical and seamless payment solution for real-world applications.