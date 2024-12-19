Ycash 價格 (YEC)
今天 Ycash (YEC) 的實時價格爲 0.092719 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.47M USD。YEC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Ycash 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.79K USD
- Ycash 當天價格變化爲 -6.51%
- 其循環供應量爲 15.83M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 YEC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 YEC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Ycash 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00645902971947657。
在過去30天內，Ycash 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0841976695。
在過去60天內，Ycash 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.1307926480。
在過去90天內，Ycash 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0534350218075763。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00645902971947657
|-6.51%
|30天
|$ +0.0841976695
|+90.81%
|60天
|$ +0.1307926480
|+141.06%
|90天
|$ +0.0534350218075763
|+136.02%
Ycash 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.47%
-6.51%
+11.77%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped a 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. Bitcoin is truly revolutionary, but it suffers from several problems, including the following two key problems: The Privacy Problem. Bitcoin lacks privacy. The whole world can see all of your transactions. The Distribution Problem. The ongoing initial distribution of bitcoin (via "mining") is dominated by manufacturers of specialized computer hardware and their business partners. Zcash improved upon Bitcoin by implementing a revolutionary solution to The Privacy Problem. But The Distribution Problem remains. By building upon the Zcash codebase, Ycash leverages Zcash's solution to The Privacy Problem. And by aggressively pursuing mining on commodity hardware by all available means, including periodic changes to Ycash's mining algorithm, Ycash aims to address The Distribution Problem. We believe that addressing The Distribution Problem is necessary for a digital currency to achieve widespread, grassroots adoption. As one engineer working on Ycash put it, if the mining process is largely controlled by specialized hardware created by a far-off foreign manufacturer, the coin seems "distant". Mining is an important way for users to participate in a digital currency's community, and mining on commodity hardware opens up the mining process up to a much larger group of users. Another key component of Ycash's approach to addressing The Distribution Problem is upholding a promise that originated from Zcash: that 90% of the coins would be distributed via the mining process. The structure of the Ycash Development Fund upholds that promise: With 5% of the coins starting at block height 570,000 going to the Ycash Development Fund (managed by the nonprofit Ycash Foundation), 90% of the total 21 million Ycash coins will be allocated via the free market mining process. But there are several other coins that also build upon the Zcash codebase and are also trying to address The Distribution Problem; what makes Ycash different? The answer goes back to Ycash's shared blockchain history with Zcash. Ycash is the only coin that is also a chain fork of Zcash. So, not only does Ycash build upon the codebase of Zcash like many other coins, it also uniquely builds upon Zcash's blockchain too. Therefore, the Zcash community, including the world-class engineers and cryptographers at the Electric Coin Company, have a vested interest in Ycash's success (to the extent that those individuals hold Zcash at the time of the Zcash/Ycash split). Ycash is standing on the shoulders of two giants: Bitcoin and Zcash. We will aggressively compete with both (and all other digital currencies) for user and merchant adoption.
|1 YEC 兌換 AUD
A$0.14742321
|1 YEC 兌換 GBP
￡0.07324801
|1 YEC 兌換 EUR
€0.08901024
|1 YEC 兌換 USD
$0.092719
|1 YEC 兌換 MYR
RM0.4172355
|1 YEC 兌換 TRY
₺3.25350971
|1 YEC 兌換 JPY
¥14.5846987
|1 YEC 兌換 RUB
₽9.54820262
|1 YEC 兌換 INR
₹7.88945971
|1 YEC 兌換 IDR
Rp1,519.98336336
|1 YEC 兌換 PHP
₱5.47505695
|1 YEC 兌換 EGP
￡E.4.7193971
|1 YEC 兌換 BRL
R$0.57207623
|1 YEC 兌換 CAD
C$0.13258817
|1 YEC 兌換 BDT
৳11.08084769
|1 YEC 兌換 NGN
₦143.97313601
|1 YEC 兌換 UAH
₴3.89234362
|1 YEC 兌換 VES
Bs4.63595
|1 YEC 兌換 PKR
Rs25.80462489
|1 YEC 兌換 KZT
₸48.64502335
|1 YEC 兌換 THB
฿3.20344145
|1 YEC 兌換 TWD
NT$3.02634816
|1 YEC 兌換 CHF
Fr0.08251991
|1 YEC 兌換 HKD
HK$0.72042663
|1 YEC 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.92997157