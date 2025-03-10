Yay StakeStone Ether 價格 (YAYSTONE)
今天 Yay StakeStone Ether (YAYSTONE) 的實時價格爲 2,097.17 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 3.45M USD。YAYSTONE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Yay StakeStone Ether 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.05K USD
- Yay StakeStone Ether 當天價格變化爲 -8.40%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.64K USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 YAYSTONE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 YAYSTONE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Yay StakeStone Ether 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -192.404328764117。
在過去30天內，Yay StakeStone Ether 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Yay StakeStone Ether 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Yay StakeStone Ether 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -192.404328764117
|-8.40%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Yay StakeStone Ether 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.44%
-8.40%
-20.23%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The SocialFi “Yay!” provides a place where web2 and web3 meet, where users and investors co-exist, and where everyone can connect, create a community and earn rewards. Since January 2020, Yay! offers over 9 million users a place where users find their interests, get connected, create community, casually make group calls, and more. Now, we are building our tokenomics which require the participation of Web3 investors worldwide. Therefore, Yay! Staking Campaign is launched as part of our long-term vision. The Yay! Staking Campaign is designed to strengthen the Yay! ecosystem liquidity by allowing users to earn various rewards through participation. The campaign primarily targets Yay! supporters, encouraging them to stake their assets with protocol partners such as StakeStone, Kelp, and others via Yay! Dashboard. In return, participants can earn not only various points from these partners but also Yay! Gold and additional points along with future planned airdrop by Yay!
