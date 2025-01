什麼是Yawww (YAW)

The $YAW token is the platform-native utility token of Yawww.io, the hub for trading Solana NFTs. Yawww allows users to buy, sell, trade, stake, and collateralize NFTs for loans in a peer-to-peer format, secured by a smart-contract escrow protocol on Solana. The token can be used to cover any transaction fees, and in the future, $YAW may be used for B2B automated escrow services for DAOs, gaming, and metaverse projects. 50% of all platform revenue goes to the Yawww Treasury, a community-owned fund that is solely dedicated to supporting $YAW through token buybacks and burns, as well as community events & prizes.

