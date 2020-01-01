Yait Siu（YAIT）資訊

Yait Siu is a next-generation AI agent that is multi-modal, multi-platform, and multi-skilled, designed to seamlessly integrate across various environments. Built with a focus on innovation, experimentation, and transparency, Yait Siu represents a groundbreaking step in AI development. By utilizing a universe of modular components, it enables the design and creation of frameworks that allow models to interact independently with the wider world. This approach fosters dynamic and flexible collaboration between AI systems and real-world applications, empowering developers to create solutions that are intelligent, scalable, and adaptive. As a project that builds and experiments in public, Yait Siu is redefining how AI systems are developed, deployed, and integrated across multiple domains, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the AI landscape.