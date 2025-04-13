Yachts Coin 價格 (YTC)
今天 Yachts Coin (YTC) 的實時價格爲 0.00332468 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 3.31M USD。YTC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Yachts Coin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Yachts Coin 當天價格變化爲 +7.84%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.91M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 YTC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 YTC 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Yachts Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00024165。
在過去30天內，Yachts Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Yachts Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Yachts Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00024165
|+7.84%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Yachts Coin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.84%
+7.84%
+38.19%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Yachtscoin (YTC) Project Overview Launched in December 2024 by a boutique yacht brokerage company with 20 years of experience in the luxury yacht market, Yachtscoin (YTC) is a cryptocurrency designed to bridge the gap between the maritime industry and blockchain technology. The project focuses on facilitating seamless transactions within the yachting ecosystem, offering an efficient, secure, and transparent payment method for high-value maritime services and luxury yacht acquisitions. Yachtscoin aims to address the specific needs of yacht owners, brokers, manufacturers, and service providers by streamlining payments for yacht purchases, charters, maintenance, and exclusive maritime experiences. Traditional payment methods in this industry often involve complex processes, high fees, and delays. YTC offers a blockchain-based alternative that ensures fast, low-cost, and borderless transactions, enhancing efficiency and security for all parties involved. The Yachtscoin ecosystem integrates smart contract functionality to automate contractual agreements in yacht sales and charters. This feature reduces administrative overhead, minimizes fraud risk, and ensures secure, trustless transactions. By leveraging blockchain technology, YTC improves transactional transparency, giving users confidence in the security and legitimacy of their dealings. Yachtscoin also aims to become a versatile tool for luxury lifestyle investments by enabling payments for related services such as marina fees, crew management, fuel provisioning, and yacht maintenance. The project is designed to support partnerships with yacht manufacturers, marinas, and service providers, further integrating YTC into the broader maritime economy. The project’s website features information on the world’s top 10 largest yachts, reflecting Yachtscoin’s commitment to aligning with the luxury maritime sector. This content is intended to engage enthusiasts and investors interested in combining the world of luxury yachts with innovative blockchain solutions. Yachtscoin is developed with scalability and security in mind to support the growing demand for digital transactions in high-value industries. It is built to integrate with existing payment infrastructures and offers straightforward wallet solutions for seamless adoption by individuals and businesses in the yachting market. Future developments for Yachtscoin include expanding partnerships with global yacht dealers, integrating with NFT marketplaces for yacht-related digital assets, and developing exclusive membership programs offering premium yachting experiences. Yachtscoin’s mission is to simplify and modernize financial operations within the luxury yachting industry by providing a secure, efficient, and user-friendly cryptocurrency tailored to the sector’s unique needs.
|1 YTC 兌換 VND
₫85.24811988
|1 YTC 兌換 AUD
A$0.0052862412
|1 YTC 兌換 GBP
￡0.0025267568
|1 YTC 兌換 EUR
€0.0029257184
|1 YTC 兌換 USD
$0.00332468
|1 YTC 兌換 MYR
RM0.0146950856
|1 YTC 兌換 TRY
₺0.1260718656
|1 YTC 兌換 JPY
¥0.4771248268
|1 YTC 兌換 RUB
₽0.2765468824
|1 YTC 兌換 INR
₹0.2857894928
|1 YTC 兌換 IDR
Rp55.4113111688
|1 YTC 兌換 KRW
₩4.722541706
|1 YTC 兌換 PHP
₱0.1901052024
|1 YTC 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.1704895904
|1 YTC 兌換 BRL
R$0.0194826248
|1 YTC 兌換 CAD
C$0.0045880584
|1 YTC 兌換 BDT
৳0.40311745
|1 YTC 兌換 NGN
₦5.2856427576
|1 YTC 兌換 UAH
₴0.1373425308
|1 YTC 兌換 VES
Bs0.23605228
|1 YTC 兌換 PKR
Rs0.9302122172
|1 YTC 兌換 KZT
₸1.7146039696
|1 YTC 兌換 THB
฿0.1112770396
|1 YTC 兌換 TWD
NT$0.1076198916
|1 YTC 兌換 AED
د.إ0.0122015756
|1 YTC 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0026929908
|1 YTC 兌換 HKD
HK$0.02576627
|1 YTC 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0308530304
|1 YTC 兌換 MXN
$0.067491004