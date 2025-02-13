XyraDAO by VIRTUALS 價格 (XYRA)
今天 XyraDAO by VIRTUALS (XYRA) 的實時價格爲 0.00251647 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。XYRA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
XyraDAO by VIRTUALS 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 471.24K USD
- XyraDAO by VIRTUALS 當天價格變化爲 -8.19%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 XYRA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 XYRA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，XyraDAO by VIRTUALS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000224715760071348。
在過去30天內，XyraDAO by VIRTUALS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，XyraDAO by VIRTUALS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，XyraDAO by VIRTUALS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000224715760071348
|-8.19%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
XyraDAO by VIRTUALS 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.45%
-8.19%
--
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
XyraDAO: Co-own AI Agents performing real-world, monetizable tasks that generate revenue and increase the value of the $XYRA ecosystem. $XYRA AI Agents: 🔹 Chat.Vidra.AI (Live) - AI tool that enables instant ad creation and viral video meme generation, making it easy to craft compelling content on demand. 🔹 @VidraAI X Agent (Live) - transforms X content into engaging, digestible videos, memes, and summaries. 🔹 Polymedes.AI (In Development) – An AI prediction and trading agent that analyzes trends and real-world events to execute profitable bets on Polymarket, with earnings flowing back into the $XYRA ecosystem. 🔹 White-Label AI Solutions – Custom AI integrations designed for businesses that require tailored, intelligent automation to streamline operations and enhance customer engagement. How XyraDAO Creates Value 🔹 AI Agents That Earn Their Salary – Each AI agent will be designed to generate revenue through direct services, trading strategies, or automation. 🔹 Tokenized Incentives – Revenue generated by AI agents flows back into the DAO, funding buybacks of $XYRA tokens, increasing scarcity and value. 🔹 Flywheel Growth Model – More users = more revenue = stronger AI = higher $XYRA value = further ecosystem expansion. Meet the Team XyraLabs, the powerhouse behind XyraDAO, is a team of AI, blockchain, and investment experts collaborating since 2017. With deep experience in AI-driven automation, decentralized finance, and content marketing, we build AI solutions that deliver tangible ROI.
