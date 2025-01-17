Xspectra Ai 價格 ($XAI)
今天 Xspectra Ai ($XAI) 的實時價格爲 0.04046313 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 404.63K USD。$XAI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Xspectra Ai 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 39.38K USD
- Xspectra Ai 當天價格變化爲 -18.14%
- 其循環供應量爲 10.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 $XAI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 $XAI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Xspectra Ai 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00897072159806319。
在過去30天內，Xspectra Ai 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Xspectra Ai 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Xspectra Ai 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00897072159806319
|-18.14%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Xspectra Ai 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.63%
-18.14%
-34.63%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
X Spectra AI is pioneering the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology to create a decentralized platform that offers innovative solutions for users, developers, and businesses. By combining the power of AI agents with the security and transparency of blockchain, X Spectra is building an ecosystem where intelligent agents can automate tasks, provide insights, and collaborate with both humans and other agents in a seamless, decentralized environment. At the core of the platform is the X Spectra decentralized application (DApp), which will serve as the primary interface for users to interact with AI agents and access a variety of AI-driven services. From crypto-focused agents offering automated trading strategies to general-purpose agents designed for a wide range of industries, the X Spectra DApp will empower users to leverage advanced AI technologies while ensuring privacy and decentralization. Through these efforts, X Spectra aims to become a leader in the AI x Blockchain space, driving innovation and unlocking new opportunities for all participants in the ecosystem.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 $XAI 兌換 AUD
A$0.064741008
|1 $XAI 兌換 GBP
￡0.0327751353
|1 $XAI 兌換 EUR
€0.0392492361
|1 $XAI 兌換 USD
$0.04046313
|1 $XAI 兌換 MYR
RM0.182084085
|1 $XAI 兌換 TRY
₺1.4336086959
|1 $XAI 兌換 JPY
¥6.2895889272
|1 $XAI 兌換 RUB
₽4.1725579656
|1 $XAI 兌換 INR
₹3.5045116893
|1 $XAI 兌換 IDR
Rp663.3298938672
|1 $XAI 兌換 PHP
₱2.3703301554
|1 $XAI 兌換 EGP
￡E.2.039341752
|1 $XAI 兌換 BRL
R$0.2443973052
|1 $XAI 兌換 CAD
C$0.0578622759
|1 $XAI 兌換 BDT
৳4.9195073454
|1 $XAI 兌換 NGN
₦63.0265851819
|1 $XAI 兌換 UAH
₴1.7067348234
|1 $XAI 兌換 VES
Bs2.18500902
|1 $XAI 兌換 PKR
Rs11.2896179013
|1 $XAI 兌換 KZT
₸21.465690465
|1 $XAI 兌換 THB
฿1.3984057728
|1 $XAI 兌換 TWD
NT$1.3316416083
|1 $XAI 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0368214483
|1 $XAI 兌換 HKD
HK$0.3148031514
|1 $XAI 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.4066544565