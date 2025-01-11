XSHIB 圖標

$0.00000000000006618
$0.00000000000006618$0.00000000000006618
-1.10%(1D)

今天 XSHIB (XSHIB) 的價格

今天 XSHIB (XSHIB) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。XSHIB 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
XSHIB 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 18.13 USD
- XSHIB 當天價格變化爲 -1.10%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD

在獲取 MEXC 上從 XSHIB兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 XSHIB 價格信息的首選平臺。

XSHIB (XSHIB) 價格表現 USD

今天內，XSHIB 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0
在過去30天內，XSHIB 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0
在過去60天內，XSHIB 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0
在過去90天內，XSHIB 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0-1.10%
30天$ 0-24.68%
60天$ 0+26.78%
90天$ 0--

XSHIB (XSHIB) 價格分析

XSHIB 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

-1.10%

-19.46%

XSHIB (XSHIB) 市場信息

深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 18.13
$ 18.13$ 18.13

0.00
0.00 0.00

什麼是XSHIB (XSHIB)

Welcome to the thrilling universe of XSHIB, where innovation meets charm, and Musk's visionary X fuses with the adorable allure of SHIB. Embarking on a journey inspired by the genius of Elon Musk and the playful energy of the Shiba Inu, XSHIB is more than just a meme coin—it's a revolution, a community, and a phenomenon in the making. 🌟 The Fusion of Icons At XSHIB, we celebrate the fusion of Musk's X, symbolizing boundless imagination and innovation, with the iconic SHIB, representing loyalty and companionship. Together, they form a harmonious blend, symbolizing the spirit of unity, exploration, and endless possibilities. 🚀 Driving Innovation Forward XSHIB isn't just a cryptocurrency; it's a testament to the power of collective creativity. We're not just embracing the future; we're shaping it. With groundbreaking technology and a passionate community, XSHIB aims to drive innovation forward, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the crypto world. 🌍 Building a Strong Community At the heart of XSHIB lies a vibrant and inclusive community. We believe in the strength of togetherness, where every member plays a vital role. Join us, and you become more than an investor—you become a part of a family that supports, inspires, and innovates together. 🐕 The Spirit of SHIB, The Vision of X XSHIB embodies the playful spirit of SHIB, reminding us not to take life too seriously, while embracing Musk's visionary drive that propels us towards a brighter tomorrow. With XSHIB, you invest in more than a coin; you invest in a movement, a philosophy, and a shared dream. 🌈 Join Us in Redefining Possibilities Are you ready to be a part of something extraordinary? XSHIB welcomes pioneers, dreamers, and believers to join us on this exhilarating adventure. Together, we'll redefine the future of cryptocurrency, one XSHIB at a time. Dive into the world of XSHIB, where Musk's X and SHIB's heart beat as one. Embrace the future. Embrace the fusion. Embrace XSHIB. Let's soar to new heig

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

XSHIB (XSHIB) 資源

免責聲明

加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。

