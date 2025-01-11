XRP20 價格 (XRP20)
今天 XRP20 (XRP20) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。XRP20 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
XRP20 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 433.38 USD
- XRP20 當天價格變化爲 -2.48%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 XRP20兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 XRP20 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，XRP20 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，XRP20 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，XRP20 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，XRP20 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.48%
|30天
|$ 0
|-12.92%
|60天
|$ 0
|-13.20%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
XRP20 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.48%
-2.48%
-8.87%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Drawing inspiration from the original XRP, but built as an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, XRP20 is a more user focused and accessible token, featuring Stake To Earn utility and a burn mechanism making it deflationary. XRP20 aims to democratize access to a token that has traditionally served institutional players. Anybody holding XRP20 can stake their tokens to earn passive income. XRP20 is set up as a deflationary token with a buy and burn mechanism that sends 0.1% of every buy and sell to a burn address. 10% of the total supply is allocated to be burned. XRP20 team firmly believes in the power of decentralization and that creating a new token for the XRP Army will strengthen the ecosystem and embolden the community’s resolve in the wake of its current challenges What makes your project unique? Built on the foundations of XRP and following the movement of offering second chances for those who missed those out years ago, XRP20 aims to offer accessibility, inclusivity, utility, and simplicity and bridge the knowledge gap for new crypto participants as the original XRP token benefited institutional investors. Moreover, with the staking feature, buyers are now able to earn passive income. History of your project. XRP20 presale started on the 31st of July and concluded on the 15th of August, selling out the hard cap of $3,680,000.00 in about 2 weeks. Staking was launched on the 14th of August and over 50% of the tokens available in presale have been staked since then. Claiming of XRP20 went live on the 22nd of August and a trading pool has been created on Uniswap at the same time. What’s next for your project? After a successful launch on DEX, the next phase in the roadmap is the implementation of a token burning mechanism. This feature will automatically reduce the token supply with each transaction, increasing scarcity. Awarding staking rewards is a continuous process which will take place over the course of 4 years. 3,750 tokens are being emitted per ETH block. What can your token be used for? The project is a great opportunity for people who missed out on the early gains of XRP but this time, they can receive staking rewards and earn some passive income as well.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
