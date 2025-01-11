XROW 價格 (XROW)
今天 XROW (XROW) 的實時價格爲 0.00431002 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。XROW 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
XROW 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 676.59 USD
- XROW 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
今天內，XROW 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，XROW 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000393789。
在過去60天內，XROW 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0001946904。
在過去90天內，XROW 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0000393789
|-0.91%
|60天
|$ +0.0001946904
|+4.52%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
XROW 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
+3.44%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? XROW is a new ecosystem that includes a variety of different tools that are necessary for every person, allowing them to use only one platform to buy and sell cryptocurrency through an exchange / redirect to another network / stake for passive earnings / store on a wallet. What makes your project unique? One of the distinctive features is that people can protect themselves from using multiple platforms, which reduces their risks of being caught by scammers, reduces commission costs, and allows them to use convenient and intuitive tools. XROW bridge already boasts high speed, and the team will adhere to the same high standards in creating other products on the unified XROW platform. History of your project. A team of crypto enthusiasts with a large following has decided to create a single platform that will meet the needs and requirements of those who are just starting to learn about cryptocurrencies and those who are already experienced in this field. The team has set a high standard for the development of tools that are available on the XROW platform. What’s next for your project? The XROW team has already completed the development of a cross-chain bridge and is successfully gaining momentum in the sale of the token, which will serve as a link throughout the XROW ecosystem. Based on the roadmap, the team will continue to work on creating a crypto wallet, exchange, and staking farm. Further goals will also be identified over time. What can your token be used for? The XROW token will serve as a unified bridge token for all tools on the XROW platform. In the crypto exchange, the token will be implemented to reduce fees when buying or selling cryptocurrencies. In the farm, it will be awarded as a reward and, through staking, maintain greater token liquidity. In the cross-chain bridge and wallet, it will only be a bonus for using the tools (Airdrops)
