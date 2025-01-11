xRocket 價格 (XROCK)
今天 xRocket (XROCK) 的實時價格爲 0.02384433 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。XROCK 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
xRocket 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 50.48K USD
- xRocket 當天價格變化爲 -7.19%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 XROCK兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 XROCK 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，xRocket 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0018478525765379。
在過去30天內，xRocket 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0046388881。
在過去60天內，xRocket 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0082284136。
在過去90天內，xRocket 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.016659414998925596。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0018478525765379
|-7.19%
|30天
|$ -0.0046388881
|-19.45%
|60天
|$ -0.0082284136
|-34.50%
|90天
|$ -0.016659414998925596
|-41.13%
xRocket 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.17%
-7.19%
-16.70%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The XROCK token is the cornerstone of the xRocket ecosystem, the first centralized exchange (CEX) born in Telegram on The Open Network (TON) blockchain. This revolutionary token serves multiple purposes within the xRocket platform, providing users with an array of benefits and utilities designed to enhance their trading experience. Utility and Benefits Trading Fee Discounts: Holders of XROCK tokens enjoy significant discounts on trading fees. This feature is designed to incentivize the holding and use of XROCK within the platform, making trading more cost-effective for frequent users. Staking Rewards: Users can stake their XROCK tokens to earn rewards. Staking not only provides a passive income stream but also helps secure the network and maintain liquidity within the exchange. The staking process is straightforward, allowing users of all experience levels to participate easily. Governance Participation: XROCK token holders have the ability to participate in the governance of the Xrocket exchange. This includes voting on key decisions such as listing new tokens, implementing new features, and making changes to trading policies. This decentralized approach ensures that the community has a voice in the platform’s development. Exclusive Access: Certain features and events on the xRocket platform are exclusively available to XROCK holders. This includes early access to new token listings, participation in special trading competitions, and invitations to exclusive community events. Technological Foundation Built on the TON blockchain, XROCK benefits from the high throughput and scalability of the network. TON's advanced technology ensures fast transaction speeds and low fees, which are critical for a seamless trading experience on the xRocket exchange. The security features of the TON blockchain also ensure that users' funds and transactions are protected against fraud and hacking attempts. Market Potential The XROCK token is positioned to tap into the growing market of decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain technology. As the first CEX on TON, xRocket aims to attract a wide user base by offering unique advantages that leverage the strengths of the TON blockchain. This includes integration with TON's ecosystem, providing users with access to a broader range of decentralized applications (dApps) and services. Tokenomics The total supply of XROCK is capped, creating a deflationary model that can increase the token's value over time as demand grows. A portion of the trading fees collected in XROCK is burned regularly, reducing the circulating supply and creating upward pressure on the token's price. This mechanism aligns the interests of token holders with the long-term success of the xRocket exchange.
|1 XROCK 兌換 AUD
A$0.0386278146
|1 XROCK 兌換 GBP
￡0.0193139073
|1 XROCK 兌換 EUR
€0.0231290001
|1 XROCK 兌換 USD
$0.02384433
|1 XROCK 兌換 MYR
RM0.1070610417
|1 XROCK 兌換 TRY
₺0.8445661686
|1 XROCK 兌換 JPY
¥3.7595355111
|1 XROCK 兌換 RUB
₽2.4232992579
|1 XROCK 兌換 INR
₹2.0551428027
|1 XROCK 兌換 IDR
Rp390.8905931952
|1 XROCK 兌換 PHP
₱1.40681547
|1 XROCK 兌換 EGP
￡E.1.2048539949
|1 XROCK 兌換 BRL
R$0.1459272996
|1 XROCK 兌換 CAD
C$0.0343358352
|1 XROCK 兌換 BDT
৳2.9085313734
|1 XROCK 兌換 NGN
₦36.9677723454
|1 XROCK 兌換 UAH
₴1.0081382724
|1 XROCK 兌換 VES
Bs1.26374949
|1 XROCK 兌換 PKR
Rs6.6399305751
|1 XROCK 兌換 KZT
₸12.582652941
|1 XROCK 兌換 THB
฿0.8269213644
|1 XROCK 兌換 TWD
NT$0.7894857663
|1 XROCK 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0216983403
|1 XROCK 兌換 HKD
HK$0.1855088874
|1 XROCK 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.2393970732