什麼是XNF (XNF)

Xenify stands as a cross-chain meta-aggregator of aggregators, pioneering a new era of 'Swap to Earn'. Our ground-breaking protocol seamlessly integrates innovative tokenomics and advanced cross-chain functionality into a single, powerful package. By incorporating a unique, game theory-based incentive model that actively rewards engagement, Xenify is primed to instigate a seismic shift in the world of cross-chain swapping. Our mission is to revolutionize the DeFi landscape by offering the best of both worlds: an ultra-efficient swap experience and substantial opportunities for earning.

XNF (XNF) 資源 白皮書 官網