什麼是Xing Xing (XING)

$XING is a heartwarming memecoin inspired by Xing Xing, the one-armed Tibetan macaque who was rescued and has lived with Grandma for over 15 years. Together, they’ve overcome incredible odds, and their bond is a symbol of resilience, compassion, and the power of second chances. This coin brings those same values to the world of cryptocurrency, encouraging a community where strength, love and support thrive. Much like Xing Xings story of survival and love, $XING reminds us that even in the toughest times we can persevere, build connections and rise above. With humor, heart and a deep sense of community, $XING is here to spread positivity and empower holders with the spirit of compassion and resilience.

