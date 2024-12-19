Xing Xing 價格 (XING)
今天 Xing Xing (XING) 的實時價格爲 0.0016705 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.65M USD。XING 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Xing Xing 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 286.67K USD
- Xing Xing 當天價格變化爲 -31.81%
- 其循環供應量爲 989.22M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 XING兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 XING 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Xing Xing 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00077940708495309。
在過去30天內，Xing Xing 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Xing Xing 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Xing Xing 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00077940708495309
|-31.81%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Xing Xing 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+3.34%
-31.81%
-72.09%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
$XING is a heartwarming memecoin inspired by Xing Xing, the one-armed Tibetan macaque who was rescued and has lived with Grandma for over 15 years. Together, they’ve overcome incredible odds, and their bond is a symbol of resilience, compassion, and the power of second chances. This coin brings those same values to the world of cryptocurrency, encouraging a community where strength, love and support thrive. Much like Xing Xings story of survival and love, $XING reminds us that even in the toughest times we can persevere, build connections and rise above. With humor, heart and a deep sense of community, $XING is here to spread positivity and empower holders with the spirit of compassion and resilience.
|1 XING 兌換 AUD
A$0.002656095
|1 XING 兌換 GBP
￡0.001319695
|1 XING 兌換 EUR
€0.00160368
|1 XING 兌換 USD
$0.0016705
|1 XING 兌換 MYR
RM0.00751725
|1 XING 兌換 TRY
₺0.058617845
|1 XING 兌換 JPY
¥0.26276965
|1 XING 兌換 RUB
₽0.17202809
|1 XING 兌換 INR
₹0.142142845
|1 XING 兌換 IDR
Rp27.38524152
|1 XING 兌換 PHP
₱0.098643025
|1 XING 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.08502845
|1 XING 兌換 BRL
R$0.010306985
|1 XING 兌換 CAD
C$0.002388815
|1 XING 兌換 BDT
৳0.199641455
|1 XING 兌換 NGN
₦2.593935695
|1 XING 兌換 UAH
₴0.07012759
|1 XING 兌換 VES
Bs0.083525
|1 XING 兌換 PKR
Rs0.464916855
|1 XING 兌換 KZT
₸0.876427825
|1 XING 兌換 THB
฿0.057715775
|1 XING 兌換 TWD
NT$0.05452512
|1 XING 兌換 CHF
Fr0.001486745
|1 XING 兌換 HKD
HK$0.012979785
|1 XING 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.016755115