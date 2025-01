什麼是Xillion (XIL)

Xillion.One - a fully-fledged ecosystem for DAOs. All of the essential tools for building a successful DAO included in one convenient and easy-to-use platform. Launch your DAO with no coding required in just a few clicks, raise funds easily, manage your DAO, and automate all governance in our all-in-one platform. Buy and hold the XIL token to gain access to the exclusive Xillionaires club. Here, you will be able to unlock amazing benefits and privileges such as lucrative staking, exclusive airdrops, and more by simply holding the token.

