Xgrow（XGR）資訊

Xgrow is a modular, AI-powered system designed to automate plant cultivation and manage environmental conditions. The project focuses on applications in horticulture, biological laboratories, terrariums, and the biotech industry. Xgrow enables users to create their own intelligent systems for climate and nutrient management without requiring programming knowledge. Thanks to integration with IoT and machine learning algorithms, the system is capable of making autonomous decisions, significantly reducing the need for human intervention