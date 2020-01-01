Xfinite Entertainment（XET）代幣經濟學
Xfinite Entertainment（XET）資訊
What is Xfinite? Xfinite is a decentralized entertainment ecosystem built on Algorand blockchain. The first dApp in our ecosystem - Mzaalo incentivizes content consumers for watching content. It is a gamified video on demand platform with over 12,000 movies and Live Tv, 1500 music tracks and much more... The dApp is currently available on iOS, android and web. To learn more about Mzaalo visit: https://mzaalo.com/
How is Xfinite disrupting the entertainment ecosystem? Through their decentralized network, Xfinite aims to bring mass adoption of Blockchain as a technology across the globe (mainly through non-native crypto users).
Xfinite’s watch to earn model will empower millions of users to have access to premium content at their disposal and earn crypto rewards. The blockchain enterprise already has partnered with 600+ loyalty partners across the globe to provide utility to its ecosystem participants.
Xfinite is also on the anvil of launching their NFT marketplace that will facilitate XET holders to buy or sell NFTs.
Who are Xfinite’s ecosystem enablers?
Xfinite is powered by Algorand and backed by participants like Borderless Capital, Algorand, Shima Capital, Ceras Ventures, Black Mamba and FBG Capital.
Xfinite also has established partnerships with esteemed organizations like Daimler, Josh, DailyHunt, and Eros Now.
How is the XET token dispersed in the ecosystem?
25% of XET tokens
This will open up avenues for potential investors to become representatives of the token itself.
28.75% of XET tokens - Rewards Utility
A pool of 28.75% of XET tokens are segmented to incentivize XET ecosystem participants for contributing to the platform.
10% of XET reserves for the team
For longer sustainability of the project and to keep the team consciously invested, 10% of XET will be reserved for the team members as an incentive for their contribution towards the project.
10% of XET for Strategic Partners
Xfinite’s ecosystem has some ‘reach enablers’ who contribute to the development of the project. Partnerships play a pivotal role in the XET landscape. To reward them for their efforts, 10% of XET tokens are kept in reserves.
11.25% of XET for XSPO - Xfinite Staking Pool Offering We aim to launch our XET staking pool (XSPO) for XET token holders to earn yields by staking their tokens into the pool for a defined period.
Where is XET listed?
Xfinite Entertainment Token, $XET is listed on Bitmart and MEXC.
Who are the people behind Xfinite Entertainment Token?
The core team of Xfinite Entertainment Token boast of a cumulative experience of 25+ years. The team has been associated with Goldman Sachs, Viacom, Discovery, Sentinel and Autonomy. The blockchain team at Xfinite has a long- standing association with Algorand’s blockchain technology.
Xfinite Entertainment（XET）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Xfinite Entertainment（XET）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Xfinite Entertainment（XET）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Xfinite Entertainment（XET）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 XET 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
XET 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 XET 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 XET 代幣的實時價格吧！
XET 價格預測
想知道 XET 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 XET 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。