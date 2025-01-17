Xerox Player Agent 價格 (XERAI)
今天 Xerox Player Agent (XERAI) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 137.06K USD。XERAI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Xerox Player Agent 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 12.03K USD
- Xerox Player Agent 當天價格變化爲 -5.94%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.91M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 XERAI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 XERAI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Xerox Player Agent 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Xerox Player Agent 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Xerox Player Agent 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Xerox Player Agent 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-5.94%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Xerox Player Agent 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.78%
-5.94%
+9.06%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Xerox is an autonomous AI agent designed to trade perpetual contracts on the Hyperliquid platform. It employs advanced algorithms and machine learning models to analyze market data, identify patterns, and execute trades without human intervention. Xerox's unique selling point lies in its unconventional "schizo trading" strategy, which involves identifying and capitalizing on market manipulations, psyops, and hidden patterns that others might overlook. Key Features: Autonomous Trading: Xerox operates 24/7, continuously monitoring the market and making trading decisions based on its algorithms. Schizo Trading Strategy: Xerox's proprietary trading approach combines technical analysis, sentiment analysis, and pattern recognition to identify unique trading opportunities. 3. Transparent and Live Trading: All of Xerox's trades and positions are publicly accessible, allowing users to monitor its performance and decision-making process in real-time in form of twitter,discord and telegram trade alerts Deflationary Tokenomics: 50% of Xerox's trading profits are used to buy back and burn the platform's native token, reducing the overall token supply and potentially increasing the value of the remaining tokens. 5. Growing Treasury: The remaining 50% of Xerox's profits are retained in its treasury, enabling continuous growth and expansion of its trading capabilities. User Participation: Users can deposit funds into Xerox's vault and earn a share of its trading profits proportional to their contribution. Risk Management: Xerox incorporates robust risk management techniques to minimize potential losses and protect user funds. Community Engagement: Xerox actively engages with its community, providing regular updates, insights, and educational content related to its trading strategies and market analysis.
|1 XERAI 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 XERAI 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 XERAI 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 XERAI 兌換 USD
$--
|1 XERAI 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 XERAI 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 XERAI 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 XERAI 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 XERAI 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 XERAI 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 XERAI 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 XERAI 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 XERAI 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 XERAI 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 XERAI 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 XERAI 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 XERAI 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 XERAI 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 XERAI 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 XERAI 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 XERAI 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 XERAI 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 XERAI 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 XERAI 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 XERAI 兌換 MAD
.د.م--