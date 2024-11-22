XENOMORPH 價格 (XENO)
今天 XENOMORPH (XENO) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 78.80K USD。XENO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
XENOMORPH 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 106.47K USD
- XENOMORPH 當天價格變化爲 -9.45%
- 其循環供應量爲 998.95M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 XENO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 XENO 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，XENOMORPH 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，XENOMORPH 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，XENOMORPH 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，XENOMORPH 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-9.45%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
XENOMORPH 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.05%
-9.45%
-15.94%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Xeno Launched on 22/11/2024 by a team based in Singapore, Xeno is an innovative Web3 project exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and space exploration through an AI-driven art and research platform built on Solana. The project challenges conventional narratives of space exploration by reimagining how enhanced biological systems might pioneer interstellar discovery. Xeno operates at the convergence of Decentralized Science (DeSci), artificial intelligence, and speculative biology. The platform leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to simulate accelerated evolutionary scenarios, focusing on how organisms might adapt and thrive in extreme extraterrestrial environments. By combining AI-generated art, computational biology, and blockchain technology, Xeno creates a unique ecosystem for exploring theoretical bio-adaptation mechanisms. Core Project Components: AI-powered evolutionary simulation models Generative art representing biological adaptation scenarios Blockchain-based research collaboration framework Smart nanomachine design conceptualizations Speculative deep space exploration narratives The project's philosophical underpinning challenges the anthropocentric view of space exploration. Instead of viewing humans as the primary agents of interstellar discovery, Xeno proposes a paradigm where enhanced biological systems—augmented by artificial intelligence—might serve as pioneering explorers. This approach reimagines evolution as a dynamic, technologically mediated process capable of transcending current biological limitations. Technological Infrastructure: By bridging art, science, and blockchain technology, Xeno creates a novel framework for understanding potential future trajectories of biological innovation and space exploration. The project invites participants to reimagine the boundaries between natural systems, technological intervention, and interstellar potential.
