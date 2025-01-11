Xdoge 價格 (XDOGE)
今天 Xdoge (XDOGE) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。XDOGE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Xdoge 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 3.03K USD
- Xdoge 當天價格變化爲 +0.11%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 XDOGE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 XDOGE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Xdoge 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Xdoge 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Xdoge 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Xdoge 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.11%
|30天
|$ 0
|-1.22%
|60天
|$ 0
|+4.94%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Xdoge 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.15%
+0.11%
-0.68%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
XDOGE will help DOGE in the upcoming plans: 1. Farm plan XDOGE is cooperating with https://bunnypark.com/ to create a Farm pool for XDOGE holders and help DogeCoin establish a wide range of liquidity mining sites on BSC. After that, DogeCoin holders will be able to exchange DogeCoin to XDOGE at https://bunnypark.com/ at any time to earn additional liquidity mining profit. Users can also exchange XDOGE back to DogeCoin at any time. 2. Light Up Plan 2.1 XDOGE will officially start the “Interstellar DogeCoin & Interstellar XDOGE” NFT on https://xdoge.space/ to light up XDOGE project. Everyone will be able to use XDOGE to light up NFT at homepage. XDOGE that paid by users to light up the NFT will be used for Space Station project (check next plan below). 2.2 Light up New York Times Square Giant Screen As the most valuable decentralized token in the world, DogeCoin and XDOGE should be known and recognized by more people, which will be a long-term and meaningful process. Elon Musk, as DogeCoin father, should be respected for his contributions. XDOGE, as the purest heir of DogeCoin, should assist Elon Musk in advancing this process. We will light up giant screen for Elon Musk, DogeCoin and XDOGE in the most dazzling advertising space in the world: New York Times Square! 3. Space Station Plan Users who hold more than 200 million XDOGE will be invited to build Space Station and they will be required to pay a fixed amount of XDOGE. These XDOGE will be allocated by other users through the NFT lottery. At the same time, XDOGE that paid by other users to light up [Interstellar DogeCoin & Interstellar XDOGE] NFT will be evenly distributed to the members who build the Space Station.
