XDEFI 價格 (XDEFI)
今天 XDEFI (XDEFI) 的實時價格爲 0.067196 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 9.30M USD。XDEFI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
XDEFI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 67.20 USD
- XDEFI 當天價格變化爲 -8.30%
- 其循環供應量爲 130.07M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 XDEFI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 XDEFI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，XDEFI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00608897107655908。
在過去30天內，XDEFI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0092102130。
在過去60天內，XDEFI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0270221658。
在過去90天內，XDEFI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0132033664635415。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00608897107655908
|-8.30%
|30天
|$ +0.0092102130
|+13.71%
|60天
|$ +0.0270221658
|+40.21%
|90天
|$ +0.0132033664635415
|+24.45%
XDEFI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-8.30%
-11.75%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
In October 2024, the $XDEFI token migrated to the $CTRL token on a 1:1 basis. If you still hold any $XDEFI tokens you can migrate them to $CTRL on a 1:1 basis any time until September 2025 using the official migration tool which is available here: https://app.ctrl.xyz/migrate. Ctrl Wallet will cover the gas fees involved with your migration provided that you complete your migration by 31 December 2024. If you are interested in buying the token for Ctrl Wallet, please purchase $CTRL. Please note that any liquidity pools for the $XDEFI token are no longer supported by Ctrl Wallet and you can expect to experience high slippage. ------- XDEFI is a non-custodial wallet that allows you to securely swap, store, and send NFTs and crypto across 14 blockchains. Join more than 100,000 people who trust XDEFI Wallet! One wallet for all of Web3: Swap, send and store more than 10,000 assets on Ethereum, THORChain, Avalanche, Fantom, Arbitrum, Polygon, Bitcoin, Binance Chain, Binance Smart Chain, Doge, Litecoin, Luna2, Luna Classic and Bitcoin Cash. A single gallery for all your NFTs: A single, customisable gallery for your Ethereum, Avalanche, Fantom, Arbitrum, Polygon, Binance Chain and Luna2 NFTs. Permissionless swaps and bridging: Unlimited swaps for all THORChain assets, all within the wallet. XDEFI Wallet is non-custodial: We never have access to your funds. XDEFI Wallet never stores your seed phrase, your password or any private information. You are always in full control of your funds and data.
|1 XDEFI 兌換 AUD
A$0.10684164
|1 XDEFI 兌換 GBP
￡0.05308484
|1 XDEFI 兌換 EUR
€0.06450816
|1 XDEFI 兌換 USD
$0.067196
|1 XDEFI 兌換 MYR
RM0.302382
|1 XDEFI 兌換 TRY
₺2.35790764
|1 XDEFI 兌換 JPY
¥10.5699308
|1 XDEFI 兌換 RUB
₽6.91984408
|1 XDEFI 兌換 INR
₹5.71770764
|1 XDEFI 兌換 IDR
Rp1,101.57359424
|1 XDEFI 兌換 PHP
₱3.9679238
|1 XDEFI 兌換 EGP
￡E.3.4202764
|1 XDEFI 兌換 BRL
R$0.41459932
|1 XDEFI 兌換 CAD
C$0.09609028
|1 XDEFI 兌換 BDT
৳8.03059396
|1 XDEFI 兌換 NGN
₦104.34127684
|1 XDEFI 兌換 UAH
₴2.82088808
|1 XDEFI 兌換 VES
Bs3.3598
|1 XDEFI 兌換 PKR
Rs18.70131876
|1 XDEFI 兌換 KZT
₸35.2543814
|1 XDEFI 兌換 THB
฿2.3216218
|1 XDEFI 兌換 TWD
NT$2.19327744
|1 XDEFI 兌換 CHF
Fr0.05980444
|1 XDEFI 兌換 HKD
HK$0.52211292
|1 XDEFI 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.67397588