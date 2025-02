什麼是X Protocol (POT)

X Protocol is the first metaverse+ application portal programmed using RUST language with source-generated gameplay and land economy model. It also provides low-cost access to the Metaverse for DAPPs on heterogeneous chains, sharing X Protocol's users while making the X Protocol ecosystem more prosperous. X Protocol will strive to become the “Ready Player One”‘s World + STEAM platform in the blockchain space. Considering that Polka JS. wallet does not support mobile devices, X Protocol will be deployed on multiple public chains such as Polkadot, Solana, Polygon, Ethereum, BSC, etc. in order to serve more users.

X Protocol (POT) 資源 白皮書 官網