Wrapped USDR 價格 (WUSDR)
今天 Wrapped USDR (WUSDR) 的實時價格爲 0.325605 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。WUSDR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Wrapped USDR 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 4.32 USD
- Wrapped USDR 當天價格變化爲 -0.22%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
今天內，Wrapped USDR 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0007424177089438。
在過去30天內，Wrapped USDR 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0061365471。
在過去60天內，Wrapped USDR 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0687529935。
在過去90天內，Wrapped USDR 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.2542062642144718。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0007424177089438
|-0.22%
|30天
|$ -0.0061365471
|-1.88%
|60天
|$ -0.0687529935
|-21.11%
|90天
|$ -0.2542062642144718
|-43.84%
Wrapped USDR 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.02%
-0.22%
+10.72%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
wUSDR is a wrapped version of USDR. USDR is the world’s first stablecoin collateralized by tokenized, yield-producing real estate. USDR has its own value accrual system built into its design, differentiating it from other currencies. Using a consistent stream of dependable yield derived from rental revenue, USDR will deliver a native real yield to stakers through a daily rebase, projected to range between 10 - 20% APY. As an asset class, real estate is inflation-proof and wealth generating, making it an ideal backing for a stablecoin. While the dollar has lost over 80% of its purchasing power over the past 50 years, the price of single-family home has gone up by 14x in countries like the United States. So a real estate backed stablecoin not only works as a hedge against the volatility of crypto markets, it also protects holders from the impacts of ongoing currency debasement. USDR is minted using DAI and can always be redeemed 1:1 for DAI. Treasury DAI is used to purchase and tokenize income-generating real estate, which is added to the treasury and serves as the primary source of protocol yield. As the value of the tokenized real estate appreciates over time, USDR becomes overcollateralized. Tokenized real world assets are the path to meaningfully grow the market cap of crypto and DeFi, reaching the next billion users in the process. Bringing RWAs on-chain allows for transparent, trust-minimized and efficient access to categories like the ~$330T global real estate market. Without the need for a mortgage or a downpayment, it’s now possible for anyone with a phone to access many of the benefits of real estate though USDR.
|1 WUSDR 兌換 AUD
A$0.5274801
|1 WUSDR 兌換 GBP
￡0.26374005
|1 WUSDR 兌換 EUR
€0.31583685
|1 WUSDR 兌換 USD
$0.325605
|1 WUSDR 兌換 MYR
RM1.46196645
|1 WUSDR 兌換 TRY
₺11.5329291
|1 WUSDR 兌換 JPY
¥51.33814035
|1 WUSDR 兌換 RUB
₽33.09123615
|1 WUSDR 兌換 INR
₹28.06389495
|1 WUSDR 兌換 IDR
Rp5,337.7860312
|1 WUSDR 兌換 PHP
₱19.210695
|1 WUSDR 兌換 EGP
￡E.16.45282065
|1 WUSDR 兌換 BRL
R$1.9927026
|1 WUSDR 兌換 CAD
C$0.4688712
|1 WUSDR 兌換 BDT
৳39.7172979
|1 WUSDR 兌換 NGN
₦504.8114799
|1 WUSDR 兌換 UAH
₴13.7665794
|1 WUSDR 兌換 VES
Bs17.257065
|1 WUSDR 兌換 PKR
Rs90.67122435
|1 WUSDR 兌換 KZT
₸171.8217585
|1 WUSDR 兌換 THB
฿11.2919814
|1 WUSDR 兌換 TWD
NT$10.78078155
|1 WUSDR 兌換 CHF
Fr0.29630055
|1 WUSDR 兌換 HKD
HK$2.5332069
|1 WUSDR 兌換 MAD
.د.م3.2690742