Wrapped SAFU 價格 (WSAFU)
今天 Wrapped SAFU (WSAFU) 的實時價格爲 0.02719124 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 107.60K USD。WSAFU 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Wrapped SAFU 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Wrapped SAFU 當天價格變化爲 +0.13%
- 其循環供應量爲 3.96M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 WSAFU兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 WSAFU 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Wrapped SAFU 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Wrapped SAFU 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0095029767。
在過去60天內，Wrapped SAFU 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Wrapped SAFU 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.13%
|30天
|$ -0.0095029767
|-34.94%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Wrapped SAFU 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.26%
+0.13%
-30.88%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Safura is a decentralized protection protocol designed to cover Web3 users and projects from risks like exploits, cyberattacks, and smart contract vulnerabilities. Safura is a DeFi cover alternative for risk-sharing among members. It allows members to purchase various cover products to protect against risks. The $SAFU token is used within the protocol for risk sharing. Digital assets' value has increased to the trillions over the years. The Web3 economy has a lot of potential but in order for wider adoption, it needs to be safe. Currently, less than 1% of digital assets are covered. This presents a unique opportunity for cover to fill the gap. The implementation of cover will enhance community trust and protect against risks like exchange failures, cyber-attacks, and lost or stolen wallet keys. Safura will provide its own platform while embedding cover offerings on DEXes & wallet front-ends. Smart contract security shouldn't end with the audit report. Safura, a DAO founded by auditors and members of the AuditOne ecosystem, has forked a protocol for asset cover (a clean fork of Nexus Mutual with different parameters & tokenomics) which is being deployed on the Sonic blockchain. Community members can choose to have their funds protected with coverage, giving them peace of mind and protecting their assets from potential risks. Projects can purchase coverage to increase community trust, knowing they're protected against potential vulnerabilities. For AuditOne, it's about putting skin in the game and backing our audits with long-term security guarantees.
|1 WSAFU 兌換 VND
₫715.5374806
|1 WSAFU 兌換 AUD
A$0.0418745096
|1 WSAFU 兌換 GBP
￡0.0198496052
|1 WSAFU 兌換 EUR
€0.0236563788
|1 WSAFU 兌換 USD
$0.02719124
