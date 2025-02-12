Wrapped POKT 價格 (WPOKT)
今天 Wrapped POKT (WPOKT) 的實時價格爲 0.01819741 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。WPOKT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Wrapped POKT 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 52.24K USD
- Wrapped POKT 當天價格變化爲 +6.91%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 WPOKT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 WPOKT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Wrapped POKT 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00117693。
在過去30天內，Wrapped POKT 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0065511822。
在過去60天內，Wrapped POKT 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0124738168。
在過去90天內，Wrapped POKT 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.02407134220530255。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00117693
|+6.91%
|30天
|$ -0.0065511822
|-36.00%
|60天
|$ -0.0124738168
|-68.54%
|90天
|$ -0.02407134220530255
|-56.94%
Wrapped POKT 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-4.03%
+6.91%
-12.45%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Pocket Network is an open protocol that offers developers Reliable, Performant, and Cost-effective RPC access to the open internet. RPC is how every user interacts with - reads or writes to - any blockchain, so it is the most fundamental access point for all of the crypto industry. Pocket Network decentralizes how this process works to deliver more value to all users than would be possible without using blockchain, and to ultimately fulfil Pocket Network's vision of enabling "a future where the world's most important digital infrastructure is owned and governed by its users." What makes your project unique? A DAO governs Pocket Network comprised of participating stakeholders using a unique "proof-of-participation" governance model that avoids plutocracy and focuses more on ensuring widespread representation of the most active and impactful members of Pocket's community. History of your project. The idea for Pocket was forged in 2017, but Pocket's main net launch was on 28 July 2020. Pocket was the first ever decentralized RPC service, and one of the very first DePINs. See here for an overview - https://twitter.com/POKTnetwork/status/1681316399401287680?s=20 What’s next for your project? Pocket is launching a new version of the protocol in the Q1 2024 that is redesigned from the ground up to provide users with the very best RPC service possible and to break the "RPC trilemma" so everyone can benefit from RPC that is as reliable, cost-effective and performant as possible. In the meantime, Pocket is scaling through its community, with more and more gateways built on top of the protocol to grow Pocket's demand with end users, and over 7 different community teams now contributing to the development of the protocol itself. What can your token be used for? Pocket's native cryptocurrency, POKT, facilitates access to a wide network of providers supporting more than 42 chains. POKT incentivizes full nodes to exist, pessimistically validate state transitions, replicate data, and make it accessible to developers. It's analogous to a universal API token, granting access to diverse RPC services from multiple providers for whichever open data source the community decides that the protocol should support. Wrapped POKT (wPOKT) is a tokenized version of POKT that runs on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. wPOKT is compliant with ERC-20 — the basic compatibility standard of the Ethereum blockchain — allowing it to be fully integrated and interoperable with Ethereum's ecosystem of DeFi and DAO tooling and infrastructure. wPOKT is backed by POKT at a 1:1 ratio via a network of validators, allowing users to transfer liquidity between the POKT and the ETH networks in a decentralized and autonomous manner. Holders of wPOKT can bridge it over to the Pocket Network blockchain to stake as a node runner, validator or directly as an application/gateway (after the upcoming upgrade) to access the relay throughput that Pocket Network provides.
|1 WPOKT 兌換 AUD
A$0.0287519078
|1 WPOKT 兌換 GBP
￡0.014557928
|1 WPOKT 兌換 EUR
€0.0174695136
|1 WPOKT 兌換 USD
$0.01819741
|1 WPOKT 兌換 MYR
RM0.0811604486
|1 WPOKT 兌換 TRY
₺0.6556526823
|1 WPOKT 兌換 JPY
¥2.7731033099
|1 WPOKT 兌換 RUB
₽1.7444037226
|1 WPOKT 兌換 INR
₹1.5791712398
|1 WPOKT 兌換 IDR
Rp298.3181489904
|1 WPOKT 兌換 PHP
₱1.0579974174
|1 WPOKT 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.9180593345
|1 WPOKT 兌換 BRL
R$0.1048170816
|1 WPOKT 兌換 CAD
C$0.0260222963
|1 WPOKT 兌換 BDT
৳2.2102574186
|1 WPOKT 兌換 NGN
₦27.3643552875
|1 WPOKT 兌換 UAH
₴0.7586500229
|1 WPOKT 兌換 VES
Bs1.0918446
|1 WPOKT 兌換 PKR
Rs5.0772593641
|1 WPOKT 兌換 KZT
₸9.2091632787
|1 WPOKT 兌換 THB
฿0.6203497069
|1 WPOKT 兌換 TWD
NT$0.5976029444
|1 WPOKT 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0165596431
|1 WPOKT 兌換 HKD
HK$0.1417578239
|1 WPOKT 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.1827019964