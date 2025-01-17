Wrapped NETZ 價格 (WNETZ)
今天 Wrapped NETZ (WNETZ) 的實時價格爲 0.00148618 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 49.61K USD。WNETZ 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Wrapped NETZ 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 3.89K USD
- Wrapped NETZ 當天價格變化爲 -1.67%
- 其循環供應量爲 33.38M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 WNETZ兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 WNETZ 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Wrapped NETZ 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Wrapped NETZ 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Wrapped NETZ 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Wrapped NETZ 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.67%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Wrapped NETZ 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.64%
-1.67%
-21.62%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
WNETZ is the wrapped NETZ token originating from MainnetZ, a scalable layer 1 blockchain with fast and affordable transaction fees. MainnetZ stands at the forefront of blockchain innovation, providing developers with a reliable and high-performance platform designed to elevate the creation of decentralized applications (DApps). With a commitment to peak performance, seamless user experiences, and robust functionality, MainnetZ is the bedrock for developers who demand excellence in their blockchain projects, empowering them to craft cutting-edge DApps that bring their visions to life effortlessly.
|1 WNETZ 兌換 AUD
A$0.002377888
|1 WNETZ 兌換 GBP
￡0.0012038058
|1 WNETZ 兌換 EUR
€0.0014415946
|1 WNETZ 兌換 USD
$0.00148618
|1 WNETZ 兌換 MYR
RM0.00668781
|1 WNETZ 兌換 TRY
₺0.0526404956
|1 WNETZ 兌換 JPY
¥0.230878063
|1 WNETZ 兌換 RUB
₽0.1532548816
|1 WNETZ 兌換 INR
₹0.128703188
|1 WNETZ 兌換 IDR
Rp24.3636026592
|1 WNETZ 兌換 PHP
₱0.0870752862
|1 WNETZ 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.074903472
|1 WNETZ 兌換 BRL
R$0.0090062508
|1 WNETZ 兌換 CAD
C$0.0021252374
|1 WNETZ 兌換 BDT
৳0.1806897644
|1 WNETZ 兌換 NGN
₦2.3149185534
|1 WNETZ 兌換 UAH
₴0.0626870724
|1 WNETZ 兌換 VES
Bs0.08025372
|1 WNETZ 兌換 PKR
Rs0.4146590818
|1 WNETZ 兌換 KZT
₸0.78841849
|1 WNETZ 兌換 THB
฿0.0513326572
|1 WNETZ 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0489101838
|1 WNETZ 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0013524238
|1 WNETZ 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0115624804
|1 WNETZ 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.014936109