什麼是Wrapped NETZ (WNETZ)

WNETZ is the wrapped NETZ token originating from MainnetZ, a scalable layer 1 blockchain with fast and affordable transaction fees. MainnetZ stands at the forefront of blockchain innovation, providing developers with a reliable and high-performance platform designed to elevate the creation of decentralized applications (DApps). With a commitment to peak performance, seamless user experiences, and robust functionality, MainnetZ is the bedrock for developers who demand excellence in their blockchain projects, empowering them to craft cutting-edge DApps that bring their visions to life effortlessly.

