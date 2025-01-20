Wrapped GLQ 價格 (WGLQ)
今天 Wrapped GLQ (WGLQ) 的實時價格爲 0.04551654 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。WGLQ 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Wrapped GLQ 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 9.10K USD
- Wrapped GLQ 當天價格變化爲 -7.66%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 WGLQ兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 WGLQ 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Wrapped GLQ 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00377976174754281。
在過去30天內，Wrapped GLQ 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0170972641。
在過去60天內，Wrapped GLQ 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0190141659。
在過去90天內，Wrapped GLQ 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00377976174754281
|-7.66%
|30天
|$ -0.0170972641
|-37.56%
|60天
|$ -0.0190141659
|-41.77%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Wrapped GLQ 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.13%
-7.66%
-15.15%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
WGLQ is the wrapped version of GLQ, the native asset of the GraphLinq Chain. This token is utilized for all financial transactions on the protocol and to fulfill community needs. It can be used on the GraphLinq Hub, the DeFi core product of the GLQ Chain, which features its own decentralized exchange (DEX). To trade on this platform, you need to wrap GLQ into WGLQ. Additionally, GLQ is required to pay transaction gas fees, which are very low. The GraphLinq Hub offers features that appeal to experienced traders and newcomers, making their experience smoother, easier, and more rewarding. What features await you in GraphLinq Hub? • Supplying Liquidity and Earning LP Trading Fees As a cornerstone of DeFi, liquidity provision is central to GraphLinq Hub's functionality. Users can become liquidity providers (LPs) through its robust liquidity pool ecosystem. By supplying liquidity, you enhance market efficiency, earn trading fees as a reward, and support a liquid ecosystem on the GraphLinq Chain. • Swapping ERC20/GraphLinq Chain Tokens Smooth token swaps are crucial for seamless transactions. GraphLinq Hub aims to provide a streamlined solution for swapping ERC20 and GraphLinq Chain tokens. • Earning Yields Through Farming Pools Farming pools on GraphLinq Hub allow you to earn yields by staking your tokens. This is an excellent way to maximize your ROI and benefit from the potential growth of the GraphLinq ecosystem.
|1 WGLQ 兌換 AUD
A$0.0732816294
|1 WGLQ 兌換 GBP
￡0.0373235628
|1 WGLQ 兌換 EUR
€0.0441510438
|1 WGLQ 兌換 USD
$0.04551654
|1 WGLQ 兌換 MYR
RM0.20482443
|1 WGLQ 兌換 TRY
₺1.6194784932
|1 WGLQ 兌換 JPY
¥7.105131894
|1 WGLQ 兌換 RUB
₽4.674548658
|1 WGLQ 兌換 INR
₹3.9399117024
|1 WGLQ 兌換 IDR
Rp746.1726674976
|1 WGLQ 兌換 PHP
₱2.664993417
|1 WGLQ 兌換 EGP
￡E.2.2908474582
|1 WGLQ 兌換 BRL
R$0.2762853978
|1 WGLQ 兌換 CAD
C$0.0655438176
|1 WGLQ 兌換 BDT
৳5.5298044446
|1 WGLQ 兌換 NGN
₦70.787323008
|1 WGLQ 兌換 UAH
₴1.916246334
|1 WGLQ 兌換 VES
Bs2.45789316
|1 WGLQ 兌換 PKR
Rs12.6818183748
|1 WGLQ 兌換 KZT
₸24.14652447
|1 WGLQ 兌換 THB
฿1.5684999684
|1 WGLQ 兌換 TWD
NT$1.4970390006
|1 WGLQ 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0414200514
|1 WGLQ 兌換 HKD
HK$0.3541186812
|1 WGLQ 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.4569860616