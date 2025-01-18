Wrapped FIO 價格 (WFIO)
今天 Wrapped FIO (WFIO) 的實時價格爲 0.03723188 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。WFIO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Wrapped FIO 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 3.97K USD
- Wrapped FIO 當天價格變化爲 +0.02%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 WFIO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 WFIO 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Wrapped FIO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Wrapped FIO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0082365481。
在過去60天內，Wrapped FIO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0060025907。
在過去90天內，Wrapped FIO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.007182221831964876。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.02%
|30天
|$ -0.0082365481
|-22.12%
|60天
|$ +0.0060025907
|+16.12%
|90天
|$ +0.007182221831964876
|+23.90%
Wrapped FIO 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
+0.02%
+0.49%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
FIO Protocol (FIO) is a decentralized, open-source usability solution that enables easier cryptocurrency transactions on all blockchains by replacing complex wallet addresses with a single, customizable, and human-readable Crypto Handle in the format of username@domain. FIO Crypto Handles can be used to send, receive, request, and sign any type of cryptocurrency transaction as easily as sending an email. FIO Protocol’s mission is to make cryptocurrency easy to use across every type of token and coin by removing the opportunity for human error when transacting with long-string wallet addresses on different blockchains and network types. FIO integrates into any type of decentralized application and has a growing partner ecosystem of more than 75 wallets, exchanges, marketplaces, payment processors, and gaming platforms – including its own homebuilt application, FIO Dashboard. Key FIO Protocol highlights include: FIO ($FIO) is the native utility token used for transaction fees and governance on FIO Protocol's native DPoS blockchain, FIO Chain. Wrapped FIO ($WFIO) is a tokenized version of the native FIO token that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. $WFIO is supported by $FIO at a 1:1 ratio and allows users to transfer liquidity between the FIO and ETH networks in a decentralized and autonomous manner. $WFIO is compliant with ERC-20 standards and can be fully integrated into the Ethereum ecosystem. FIO Crypto Handles are human-readable wallet names (username@domain) that can be mapped to multiple public wallet addresses and used to replace those public wallet addresses when sending, receiving, requesting, or signing any type of cryptocurrency. FIO Crypto Handles are nested NFTs secured by private keys on FIO Chain, with ownership and mapping abilities controlled by the private key holder. They have no renewal fee and come with an initial bundle of 100 transactions. FIO Domains allow users to fully customize their FIO Crypto Handle with a unique @domain ending (usern
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 WFIO 兌換 AUD
A$0.059571008
|1 WFIO 兌換 GBP
￡0.0301578228
|1 WFIO 兌換 EUR
€0.0361149236
|1 WFIO 兌換 USD
$0.03723188
|1 WFIO 兌換 MYR
RM0.16754346
|1 WFIO 兌換 TRY
₺1.3239656528
|1 WFIO 兌換 JPY
¥5.811896468
|1 WFIO 兌換 RUB
₽3.8065874112
|1 WFIO 兌換 INR
₹3.2227915328
|1 WFIO 兌換 IDR
Rp610.3585908672
|1 WFIO 兌換 PHP
₱2.174341792
|1 WFIO 兌換 EGP
￡E.1.8761144332
|1 WFIO 兌換 BRL
R$0.2245082364
|1 WFIO 兌換 CAD
C$0.0536139072
|1 WFIO 兌換 BDT
৳4.52367342
|1 WFIO 兌換 NGN
₦58.0839667128
|1 WFIO 兌換 UAH
₴1.5678344668
|1 WFIO 兌換 VES
Bs2.01052152
|1 WFIO 兌換 PKR
Rs10.3795035064
|1 WFIO 兌換 KZT
₸19.7619372664
|1 WFIO 兌換 THB
฿1.2792873968
|1 WFIO 兌換 TWD
NT$1.223067258
|1 WFIO 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0338810108
|1 WFIO 兌換 HKD
HK$0.2896640264
|1 WFIO 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.3738080752