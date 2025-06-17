Wrapped A7A5 價格 (WA7A5)
今天 Wrapped A7A5 (WA7A5) 的實時價格爲 0.0126849 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 3.75M USD。WA7A5 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Wrapped A7A5 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Wrapped A7A5 當天價格變化爲 -0.72%
- 其循環供應量爲 295.91M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 WA7A5兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 WA7A5 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Wrapped A7A5 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Wrapped A7A5 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Wrapped A7A5 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Wrapped A7A5 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.72%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Wrapped A7A5 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.01%
-0.72%
--
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
wA7A5 is a wrapped version of A7A5. Since A7A5 is a rebasing token, and rebasing tokens are incompatible with some DeFi platforms like decentralized exchanges (DEXs) because their supply constantly changes, disrupting liquidity pools, we created wA7A5, that works without a rebasing mechanism, and it is compatible with DeFi platforms. A7A5 is a rouble-backed stablecoin, maintaining a 1:1 peg to the Russian Rouble. Fiat deposits in Roubles are held in top-tier banks with a correspondent network connected to Kyrgyz Republic and high overnight interest rates. A7A5 is committed to transparency: reserve reports are updated weekly, and independent firms conduct external audits quarterly ensuring full accountability and trust. A7A5 generates revenue from the interest earnings and automatically distributes 50% of this income to all token holders at a random time each day when funds are received in bank deposits. No action is required from token holders to receive these distributions - just hold tokens in the wallet. A7A5 leverages blockchain technology to provide users with direct exposure to the Russian Rouble. It enables various opportunities, including carry trade with other stablecoins and earning on providing liquidity on DeFi platforms such as Curve, Uniswap, and Convex. A7A5 is a stablecoin issued in Kyrgyzstan by the company Old Vector, fully compliant with Kyrgyz legislation on virtual asset service providers (VASP) enacted on January 21, 2022 - the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic “On Virtual Assets” No. 12. The token is regulated under the country’s comprehensive digital asset framework, operates under state supervision, and meets all requirements for fiat backing, regular independent audits, and investor protection.
了解 Wrapped A7A5（WA7A5）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 WA7A5 代幣的完整經濟學！
