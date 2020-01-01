Wonder Sites（WONDER）資訊

$WONDER Token is the native utility token of Wondersites.co, a platform that helps users create business tools using Notion as a database. The platform builds essential business infrastructure including helpdesks, documentation hubs, blogs, and marketplaces without requiring coding knowledge. Used by hundreds of businesses, Wondersites offers an alternative to WordPress (which powers 43% of websites globally) by leveraging Notion's database capabilities and its 200 million monthly users. The token provides holders with premium feature access, governance rights, and service discounts within the ecosystem. Wondersites combines Notion's database functionality with SEO optimization, custom domains, analytics, web3 integrations, paywalls, memberships, and AI features to help businesses efficiently build and manage their digital toolkit.