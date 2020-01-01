WIZZIE（WIZZIE）代幣經濟學

WIZZIE（WIZZIE）代幣經濟學

深入了解 WIZZIE（WIZZIE），包括其代幣供應、分配模型以及實時市場數據。
USD

WIZZIE（WIZZIE）資訊

The 10 Commandments of the $WIZZIE Guild:

🪄 1. The Wand Chooses the Wizard: If you have found the guild, it means the universe brought you here, because the wand chooses the wizard you don't choose it. Embrace your destiny, Wizzierds!

🏰 2. The Arcane Home: You are now part of an international home for magic. Do not look to other places, for this is the sanctuary for the arcane.

🔮 3. Grow the WIZZIE Guild: We must grow the Wizzie Guild, for we prepare for the ultimate war. So, work diligently for your bags and be ready for the battle of Ragnarok.

💰 4. Guildmates' Sol is Sacred: Treat your guildmates' Sol as if it is your own. Unity is our strength in numbers we prosper.

✨ 5. Never a Muggle: Never consider yourself a muggle, only an untaught Wizzie. There is magic within you waiting to be unleashed.

🎶 6. Dance the Macarena: Wizzies only dance the Macarena, never another dance. It's our spellbinding ritual!

🪙 7. Pay Your Guild Dues: Always pay your guild dues, for they build the Arcane Treasury. It's the alchemy of our growth: BHqrhvthSSFEDZQUQf6RxVGKYHFj6pQ8F8r1s8MwLN3o

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 8. The Grand Archmage's Decree: The grand archmage will allow you back in, but you will buy back higher. Loyalty is rewarded, but tardiness has its price.

⚙️ 9. Initials at 4x: Take your initials at 4x, so that you may work for the guild diligently. The higher the stakes, the greater the magic.

🛡 10. Spread the Enchantment: Share the lore of the Wizzie Guild with your fellow beings, so that magic may flow throughout the world. Our power grows with every new Wizzie.

幣種官網：
https://wizzie.lol/

WIZZIE（WIZZIE）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析

快速了解 WIZZIE（WIZZIE）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。

市值：
$ 13.94K
$ 13.94K$ 13.94K
總供應量：
$ 998.79M
$ 998.79M$ 998.79M
流通量：
$ 998.79M
$ 998.79M$ 998.79M
FDV (完全稀釋估值)：
$ 13.94K
$ 13.94K$ 13.94K
最高價：
$ 0.0014336
$ 0.0014336$ 0.0014336
最低價：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
目前價格：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

WIZZIE（WIZZIE）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景

了解 WIZZIE（WIZZIE）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。

關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：

總供應量（Total Supply）：

已創建或將要創建的 WIZZIE 代幣的最大數量。

流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：

目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。

最大供應量（Max Supply）：

WIZZIE 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。

完全稀釋估值（FDV）：

目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。

通脹率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。

為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？

流通供應量高 = 流動性強。

最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。

代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。

FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。

現在您已經了解了 WIZZIE 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 WIZZIE 代幣的實時價格吧！

WIZZIE 價格預測

想知道 WIZZIE 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 WIZZIE 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。

為什麼選擇 MEXC？

MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。

支持現貨與合約，超過 4,000 個交易對
上幣速度領先業內其他中心化交易所
行業 #1 的流動性
超低手續費，配備 24/7 客服支援
用戶資金擁有 100%+ 儲備金透明度
超低門檻：1 USDT 即可購買加密貨幣
mc_how_why_title
立刻嘗試用 1 USDT 購買加密貨幣，輕鬆入門無負擔！

免責聲明

代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。