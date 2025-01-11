Wistaverse 價格 (WISTA)
今天 Wistaverse (WISTA) 的實時價格爲 0.00177952 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 66.10K USD。WISTA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Wistaverse 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.50K USD
- Wistaverse 當天價格變化爲 -10.14%
- 其循環供應量爲 37.13M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 WISTA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 WISTA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Wistaverse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00020098747339235。
在過去30天內，Wistaverse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0008595106。
在過去60天內，Wistaverse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0006421499。
在過去90天內，Wistaverse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0005278088926151482。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00020098747339235
|-10.14%
|30天
|$ +0.0008595106
|+48.30%
|60天
|$ +0.0006421499
|+36.09%
|90天
|$ +0.0005278088926151482
|+42.17%
Wistaverse 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-6.02%
-10.14%
-18.54%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Wistaverse is a platform that has been designed to enable virtual protests in the metaverse. Built as a decentralized public good, the platform is politically neutral and accessible to all, providing and facilitating a safe space for individuals to voice their opinions and engage in immersive events with their communities. Wistaverse provides a viable alternative for those who are unable to participate in real-life protests and enables any cause to gain global support and raise decentralized funding during events. Individuals can express their messages and show solidarity with a cause through the use of avatars and digital tools such as signs, banners, and wearables. Wistaverse's first protests will take place in The Sandbox Game, the Largest metaverse to date which boasts over 4.5 million active users. The first protest Arena is versatile and ready for event organizers to use, ensuring that each protest is unique and tailored to the specific cause being supported. Wistaverse is also developing its own standalone metaverse application Which is set to be ready in summer 2024. Built on Polygon, The WI$TA token powers the Wistaverse experience. Participants will be able to help their cause raise funds via donations in WI$TA during protests. For each event, the sale of avatars and other purchasable items within the ecosystem will help raise additional funds for the cause. Wistaverse will allow community members to use their voting power to amplify donations using the treasury funds which is continuously filled by a 0.5% tax on all transactions.
|1 WISTA 兌換 AUD
A$0.0028828224
|1 WISTA 兌換 GBP
￡0.0014414112
|1 WISTA 兌換 EUR
€0.0017261344
|1 WISTA 兌換 USD
$0.00177952
|1 WISTA 兌換 MYR
RM0.0079900448
|1 WISTA 兌換 TRY
₺0.0630305984
|1 WISTA 兌換 JPY
¥0.2805769184
|1 WISTA 兌換 RUB
₽0.1808526176
|1 WISTA 兌換 INR
₹0.1533768288
|1 WISTA 兌換 IDR
Rp29.1724543488
|1 WISTA 兌換 PHP
₱0.10499168
|1 WISTA 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0899191456
|1 WISTA 兌換 BRL
R$0.0108906624
|1 WISTA 兌換 CAD
C$0.0025625088
|1 WISTA 兌換 BDT
৳0.2170658496
|1 WISTA 兌換 NGN
₦2.7589322176
|1 WISTA 兌換 UAH
₴0.0752381056
|1 WISTA 兌換 VES
Bs0.09431456
|1 WISTA 兌換 PKR
Rs0.4955429344
|1 WISTA 兌換 KZT
₸0.939052704
|1 WISTA 兌換 THB
฿0.0617137536
|1 WISTA 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0589199072
|1 WISTA 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0016193632
|1 WISTA 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0138446656
|1 WISTA 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0178663808