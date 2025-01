什麼是Wirtual (WIRTUAL)

WIRTUAL started out as a test project in the science of Growth Methodology. It was founded to solve a pain point in the market, to make exercise more fun, more immersive, and to bring people together in the virtual world. The first version of WIRTUAL was a web-based prototype designed to test the idea to see if it was viable in the market. We listened to our customers and collected feedback from our early users. We explored management results, issues in fraud, and even how to cope with an overload of users. With this information, we reworked our platform and are now ready to present you with WIRTUAL 2.0.

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) 資源 官網