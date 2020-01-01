Winnie the Poodle（WINNIE）資訊

Winnie the Poodle is a charity-driven fantoken built on the Solana blockchain with the purpose of enhancing animal welfare, particularly focusing on dogs in shelters. Inspired by a real-life poodle named Winnie, this project financially aids the Joey’s Friends foundation, a well-regarded animal welfare group. By using $WINNIE tokens, supporters contribute directly to initiatives like rescuing, housing, and providing medical care for animals in need. This creates a seamless integration of digital assets with a mission to drive positive, tangible change for vulnerable dogs.