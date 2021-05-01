Whole Earth Coin 價格 (WEC)
今天 Whole Earth Coin (WEC) 的實時價格爲 0.00132924 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。WEC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Whole Earth Coin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 3.38 USD
- Whole Earth Coin 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 WEC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 WEC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Whole Earth Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Whole Earth Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0004141114。
在過去60天內，Whole Earth Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0002037586。
在過去90天內，Whole Earth Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0006598242715531196。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0004141114
|-31.15%
|60天
|$ -0.0002037586
|-15.32%
|90天
|$ +0.0006598242715531196
|+98.57%
Whole Earth Coin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
+115.12%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The Whole Earth Foundation The Whole Earth Foundation is an Organization established to democratize the management of our infrastructure and environment. Our goal is to provide the world's first trusted infrastructure data ecosystem to revolutionize how infrastructure is managed. Mission Statement We, the people, unified as a collective whole, have the capacity to overthrow any governing authority. It is our right and responsibility to have a voice in maintaining the integrity of our infrastructure and environment that monopolies have traditionally governed. The power of the individual to make decisions based on information is the principal outcome of the digital age. Therefore, tools that promote access to information and data-driven learning are sought and promoted by the WHOLE EARTH FOUNDATION. What makes WEC unique? Whole Earth Coin (WEC) is an ERC20 Token running on the Ethereum chain used to power the Whole Earth Access Platform, a one-of-a-kind data exchange ecosystem that provides tools and resources to put general citizens in control of their infrastructure. Using applications running on smartphones, we can crowdsource detailed data on infrastructure traced by geolocation. This data can then be used to develop intelligent AI to make predictions that provide novel insights that allow for more efficient infrastructure management. We believe that deeds that contribute to the greater community should be recognized and rewarded. Ultimately, our goal is to create an ecosystem of users who actively oversee and manage their local infrastructure, provide them with access to information, and work closely with organizations that have traditionally governed infrastructure assets in their communities. Token information The WEC launched on 1/5/2021 with an original supply of 1 billion. Before its official listing on ProBit and CoinsBit exchanges, a one-time token burn on 70% of the total token supply was performed on 5/20/2021, setting the new total volume to 300 mil.
|1 WEC 兌換 AUD
A$0.002126784
|1 WEC 兌換 GBP
￡0.001063392
|1 WEC 兌換 EUR
€0.0012760704
|1 WEC 兌換 USD
$0.00132924
|1 WEC 兌換 MYR
RM0.005848656
|1 WEC 兌換 TRY
₺0.0476665464
|1 WEC 兌換 JPY
¥0.204769422
|1 WEC 兌換 RUB
₽0.1308503856
|1 WEC 兌換 INR
₹0.1151653536
|1 WEC 兌換 IDR
Rp21.7908161856
|1 WEC 兌換 PHP
₱0.0776542008
|1 WEC 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0667544328
|1 WEC 兌換 BRL
R$0.0078026388
|1 WEC 兌換 CAD
C$0.0019141056
|1 WEC 兌換 BDT
৳0.1621406952
|1 WEC 兌換 NGN
₦2.0544600516
|1 WEC 兌換 UAH
₴0.0555489396
|1 WEC 兌換 VES
Bs0.07576668
|1 WEC 兌換 PKR
Rs0.3708712524
|1 WEC 兌換 KZT
₸0.6897958056
|1 WEC 兌換 THB
฿0.0447023412
|1 WEC 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0437585808
|1 WEC 兌換 CHF
Fr0.001196316
|1 WEC 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0103547796
|1 WEC 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0133322772