什麼是Whispy (WHISPY)

The project appears to revolve around a meme token named $WHISPY. This token embodies the essence of those who have faced financial losses ("rekt") on the Solana blockchain. $WHISPY is conceptualized as a spirit that has amassed all the pain from these losses and manifests once every ten years to distribute profits back to the affected individuals. It is portrayed as a harbinger of significant profits, symbolizing a chance for redemption and profit return for those who have previously suffered financial setbacks in the crypto market. This creates a narrative that ties the token's value and significance to the recovery and eventual profit of its holders.

Whispy (WHISPY) 資源 官網